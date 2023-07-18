How to Unlock the Wind-Up PuPu minion in Final Fantasy XIV

The adorable alien PuPu, who first appeared in Final Fantasy VIII, makes minor cameos throughout the franchise. While usually seen in the background or is easy to miss in later games, Final Fantasy XIV gives it a more prominent role in its “Somehow Further Hilidbrand Adventures” and rewards it as a minion after completing a number of its quests.

Warriors of Light looking to add the extraterrestrial to their collection will need to begin Endwalker‘s Hildibrand storyline, otherwise known as the “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures”, by taking the quest “The Sleeping Gentleman” from the Excitable Youth (X:11.8, Y:11.2) at Radz-at-Han. Unlocking this quest will require completion of all previous Hildibrand Adventures, starting back in A Realm Reborn. If you’ve avoided the Manderville side quests until now, Endwalker gives you a nudge to complete them, as these quests are also required to unlock this expansion’s relic weapons.

After working through quests that follow the ditzy detective Hildibrand Manderville, completion of the eighth quest in the series, “Not From Around Here,” will reward the Wind-up PuPu, a minion of the Pikmin lookalike that may or may not steal some elixirs from you when no one is looking.

New Hildibrand quests are introduced in twos with each intermediary patch, continuing where the previous set left off while also being contained in an episodic-style format. There’s still some time before the next expansion and there will be more stages of the Manderville Relic Weapons to unlock, which players can expect a conclusion to Hildibrand’s story. While the current storyline will come to an end in an upcoming patch, thanks to the Wind-up PuPu, you won’t have to look up to the stars to find your alien friend.