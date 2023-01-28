How to Unlock the Sahagin Tribe Quests in FFXIV – Locations & Quests

In Final Fantasy XIV, The Sahagin Tribe are a race of aquatic humanoids that prowl the oceans of Limsa Lominsa. Alongside pirates, the Sahagin are a powerful force that the Admirality needs to contend with in order to find peace. Through their adventures, the Warrior of Light begins to connect with one tribe of the Sahagin, building a bridge to the future.

Like most Tribe Quests, however, their questline requires you to first complete a series of combat missions scattered throughout several locations. At least these ones are on the quick side! Let’s still take a look at all of the quest locations for future reference.

Before you can access the Sahagin tribe, however, you need to have completed the Level 41 Main Scenario Quest “In Pursuit of the Past,” which takes place during the A Realm Reborn storyline. Once that’s done, you can pick up “They Came from the Deep,” a Level 44 quest from R’ashaht Rhiki in Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 13.1, Y: 12.8).

All of the Sahagin quests are focused on combat, meaning you need to have a Disciple of War or Magic up to the requisite levels for each quest. The full list of quests is below and each becomes available at different Reputation levels:

“They Came from the Deep” (Level 44) – R’ashaht Rhiki in Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 13.1, Y: 12.8)

in “Clutch and Kin” (Level 44) – Novv in Western La Noscea (X: 16.7, Y: 22.8)

in “The Scarlet Bloodletter” (Level 46) – Novv in Western La Noscea (X: 16.7, Y: 22.8)

in “Watching the Spawn” (Level 48) – Novv in Western La Noscea (X: 16.7, Y: 22.8)

in “Like Clutchfather, Like Son” (Level 48) – Novv in Western La Noscea (X: 16.7, Y: 22.8)

If you’re used to later Tribal Quests, like the Omicron or Arkasodara, you might notice that there are fewer quests available. That’s because the Sahagin Reputation rank maxes out at Trusted. Once you max out their Reputation then you have the chance to unlock the Allied Tribal Quests, but only once you’ve leveled up all the A Realm Reborn Tribes.

Those tribes are:

Just like most other Tribe Quests, you will receive three daily quests to complete every 24 hours. These range from placing items in a location to killing enemies. They’re all very easy. Upon completion, you’ll receive experience, gil, and reputation. Above the “Friendly” reputation rank, you’ll also get one of the special Sahagin currency, Rainbowtide Psashp. These items can be turned into the Sahagin Vendor in Western La Noscea (X: 16.9, Y: 22.4) for any number of unique dyes, minions, mounts, and materials.

The included mounts and minions are:

Minion: Wind-up Sahagin and Wind-up Sea Devil

Wind-up Sahagin and Wind-up Sea Devil Mount: Cavalry Elbst

Cavalry Elbst Dye: Lilac Purple Dye, Coral Pink Dye, Rhotano Blue Dye, Corpse Blue Dye, Shadow Blue Dye, Lavender Purple Dye, Iris Purple Dye

So long as you have enough daily Tribe Quest allowances left, of course. You only get 12 to use per day across all the different tribes in FFXIV. Remember you can always check your total remaining number of Tribe Quest allowances from the Timers section on the Duty menu. You’ll find them near the bottom of the screen.