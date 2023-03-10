How to Unlock The Private Pachypodium in FFXIV Patch 6.35

We’ve spent all week with Patch 6.35, including the Amazing Manderville Weapons, new Deep Dungeon, and the Loporrit Tribal Quests. Square Enix also filled the patch up with new mounts, minions, glamour accessories, and more. There’s a lot to do and collect in FFXIV at the moment, while we wait for Patch 6.4.

This guide is here to help you pick up one of the new minions added in Patch 6.35. While one of the minions is easy to pick up, coming from the Loporrit Tribal Quests, the other one requires a boon from the Random Number God.

How to Unlock the Private Pachypodium

This tiny friend is actually a representation of one of the defenses within Eureka Orthos. To grab it, you need to first dive into the latest Deep Dungeon. To unlock Eureka Orthos, you’ll first need to have a Disciple of War or Magic Job at level 81 or higher. Then you need to have finished the quest titled “Endwalker,” which marks the end of Endwalker’s original main scenario.

You must also have completed the 50th floor of the Palace of the Dead. In order to achieve that, you’ll need to have unlocked the Palace of the Dead in the first place. Talk to Nojiro Marujiro in New Gridania (X: 12.0, Y: 13.1) to get the quest “The House That Death Built”. Once that’s done, you’ll want to grab the quest “Delve into Myth” from Koh Rabntah in Mor Dhona (X: 21.8, Y: 8.1).

As you run Eureka Orthos, you’ll obtain items related to the Accursed Hoard. In this case, you want the Silver Sacks. As you obtain the Sacks, you can take them to Valeroine in Mor Dhona (X: 34.9, Y: 19.1). The character is in the Eight Sentinels, near the Eureka Orthos entrance. Valeroine will appraise the sacks and give you a random set of items. Just keep hacking at it and eventually, you’ll get the Silver Sacks and the minion you’re looking for.