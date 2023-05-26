How to unlock the Mossasaurus minion in Final Fantasy XIV

With the new Ruby Route added to Ocean Fishing Voyages in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.4, new achievements bring more rewards to Fishers looking to cast their lines out on the high seas. Players who score high enough on the voyage can earn the toothy Mossasaurus minion to add to their ever-growing collection.

The Mossasaurus comes from the achievement “Near, Far, Wherever Fish Are II,” which requires players to score at least 10,000 on the new Ruby Route. It is unobtainable from the original Rhotano Sea route, which hosts separate rewards for its scoring achievements.

Those seeking the Mossasaurus must complete the Main Scenario Quest “Stormblood” to access the new Ruby Route. Players begin the voyage by speaking to Dryskthota at the Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 3.0, Y: 12.7) every two hours.



Sites like Lulu’s Tools are invaluable to players seeking high scores on their Ocean Fishing voyages, listing the score that each aquatic creature provides, the time window one can expect a bite, and the bait required to catch it. Although fishing in FFXIV is inherently luck based, the information from Lulu’s Tools and the clever use of Fisher abilities like Identical Cast, Prize Catch and Double Hook, makes reaching a score of 10,000 obtainable despite the randomness.

At the time of writing, Lulu’s Tools only provides information for the original Rhotano Sea route. Compiling all of the data will take some time with all of the new aquatic creatures and the varying requirements to catch each one. The information will become public once it’s all discovered, so for now, players will have to rely on their own wits and hope that luck will be on their side.