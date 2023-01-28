How to Unlock the Amalj’aa Tribe Quests in FFXIV – Locations & Quests

The Amalj’aa Tribe is one of the first Tribes that you can befriend in Final Fantasy XIV. Introduced all the way back in A Realm Reborn, these lizard-like humanoids begin in conflict with the Eorzean Alliance. One tribe begins to overcome decades of animosity, starting with the Warrior of Light.

Like most Tribe Quests, however, their questline requires you to first complete a series of combat missions scattered throughout several locations. At least these ones are on the quick side! Let’s still take a look at all of the quest locations for future reference.

Before you can access the Amalj’aa tribe, however, you need to have completed the Level 41 Main Scenario Quest “In Pursuit of the Past,” which takes place during the A Realm Reborn storyline. With that out of the way, you can now pick up “Peace for Thanalan,” a Level 42 quest from Swift in Ul’dah – Step of Nald (X: 8.4, Y: 8.9).

All of the Amalj’aa quests are focused on combat, meaning you need to have a Disciple of War or Magic up to the requisite levels for each quest. The full list of quests is below and each becomes available at different Reputation levels:

“Peace for Thanalan” (Level 43) – Swift in Ul’dah – Step of Nald (X: 8.4, Y: 8.9)

in “Brotherhood of Ash” (Level 43) – Hamujj Gah in Southern Thanalan (X: 23.9, Y: 14.2)

in “Ranger Rescue” (Level 46) – Hamujj Gah in Southern Thanalan (X: 23.9, Y: 14.2)

in “An Eye on the Inside” (Level 48) – Hamujj Gah in Southern Thanalan (X: 23.9, Y: 14.2)

in “Martial Perfection” (Level 48) – Yadovv Gah in Southern Thanalan (X: 23.1, Y: 14.3)

If you’re used to later Tribal Quests, like the Omicron or Arkasodara, you might notice that there are fewer quests available. That’s because the Amalj’aa’s Reputation rank maxes out at Trusted. Once you max out their Reputation then you have the chance to unlock the Allied Tribal Quests, but only once you’ve leveled up all the A Realm Reborn Tribes.

Just like most other Tribe Quests, you will receive three daily quests to complete every 24 hours. These range from placing items in a location to killing enemies. They’re all very easy. Upon completion, you’ll receive experience, gil, and reputation. Above the “Friendly” reputation rank, you’ll also get one of the special Amalj’aa currency, Steel Amalj’ok. These items can be turned into the Amalj’aa Vendor in Southern Thanalan (X: 23.2, Y: 14.1) for any number of unique dyes, minions, mounts, and materials.

The included mounts and minions are:

Minion: Wind-up Amal’jaa and Wind-up Founder

Wind-up Amal’jaa and Wind-up Founder Mount: Cavalry Drake

Cavalry Drake Dye: Coeurl Yellow Dye, Raisin Brown Dye, Seafog Blue Dye, Peacock Blue Dye, Raptor Blue Dye, Currant Purple Dye

So long as you have enough daily Tribe Quest allowances left, of course. You only get 12 to use per day across all the different tribes in FFXIV. Remember you can always check your total remaining number of Tribe Quest allowances from the Timers section on the Duty menu. You’ll find them near the bottom of the screen.