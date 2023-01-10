How to Unlock Anden Custom Deliveries in FFXIV Patch 6.3

Welcome to Patch 6.3 of Final Fantasy XIV! We have a full breakdown of the FFXIV 6.3 patch notes, but this guide is all about helping you out with Custom Deliveries. The previous set of Custom Deliveries had you helping out Ameliance Leveilleur, the mother of Alphinaud and Alisaie. This new set is decidedly different.

You’ll be heading back to the First to help an acquaintance of the Fairies of Il Mheg. The curious living shrubbery named Anden is the focus here. Why does a living pile of leaves need items? You’ll have to unlock this quest series to find out!

Prerequisites for Anden Custom Deliveries

To unlock the Anden Custom Deliveries, you’ll need to have a Disciples of the Hand or Land Job at level 80 or higher. Then you need to have finished the quest titled “Endwalker,” which marks the end of Endwalker’s original main scenario. You must also have completed the quest titled “Go West, Craftsman” — this is a level 60 quest that high-level crafters and gatherers should have done already. If you haven’t done this yet, you must do the “Inscrutable Tastes” quest located in Ishgard at Foundation (X: 10.1, Y: 10.4) first, then “Go West, Craftsman” located in Mor Dhona (X: 22.0, Y: 6.0).

For Disciples of the Hand, it’s further worth noting that the following Custom Deliveries are all Level 80 crafts. You should be able to craft the collectables required quite easily if you’ve reached that level with the appropriate gear. However, since they are Level 80 recipes, that means the skill “Trained Eye” does work! Level 90 crafters can usually finish the collectables by using “Trained Eye” to reach maximum collectability score right off the bat.

Anden Custom Deliveries Quest Location

Once you’ve squared away the prerequisites, it’s time to actually unlock these new Custom Deliveries. You’ll want to grab the quest “That’s So Anden” from the Supplicant Sheep in The Crystarium (X: 9.3, Y: 11.3). If you’ve happened to forget, The Crystarium is all the way over in the First, the world of the Shadowbringers expansion.

You can complete a total of 12 custom deliveries per week. However, you can only perform six Anden Custom Deliveries at a time. Any turn-ins will award you with Gil, EXP, as well as Crafters’ Scrips or Gatherers’ Scrips. Completing custom deliveries will also raise Anden’s satisfaction level. There is also an additional quest you can unlock once you reach satisfaction level 5.

For crafters, the Custom Deliveries’ recipes can of course be found in the “Custom Deliveries” tab of your Special Recipes in your Crafting Log. Find it under the Logs menu! You can turn any of these collectables into Anden over in Il Mheg (X: 16.6, Y: 33.8) once you’ve finished the initial questline.

You will get a warning if your turn-ins will cause you to cap out on Crafters’ Scrips or Gatherers’ Scrips. You absolutely don’t want to let this happen. Thankfully, you can cash scrips in at Lor Ul, the nearby Scrip Exchange NPC in Il Mheg (X: 16.5, Y: 13.9).

Anden Custom Deliveries Materials

Every Custom Delivery in FFXIV requires crafting of gathering materials. The materials needed aren’t hard to find, as that’s not the point of Custom Deliveries. Instead, it’s purely about your ability to craft or find the items. You’ll find the required materials for the crafted items at Aenc Ose right next to Anden in Il Mheg (X: 16.5, Y: 33.8).

Note that you need one of each crafting material per requested delivery item. The first item will be Sheep Equipment, which can be crafted with only a single Sheep Equipment Materials item. However, Anden’s satisfaction level will increase for the first time after just three Custom Deliveries. This will change the requested items needed for the craft to the next level, Mountain Garb Materials. If you decide to go the crafting route instead of gathering or fishing, of course.

Botanists and Miners can simply look up the required items in their Gathering Log. Fishers then have the hardest time since the locations aren’t marked until you find them yourself in-game.

Custom Deliveries are tasks specifically for Crafters and Gatherers, which we’ve seen from previous expansions. If you’re not up to snuff for the Disciples of the Hand and Land yet, check out our Crafter and Gatherer starter guides. You might also need our guide on how to level FFXIV Crafting classes fast.

Patch 6.3 is here, offering more housing, more Island Sanctuary items, and a new Deep Dungeon called Eureka Orthos.