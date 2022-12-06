How to Solve the Override Frequency Code in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Unsurprisingly, there are also new seasonal currencies that players will need to grind for. One of these is Resonate Stems, which are used to earn Override Frequencies and solve a small coded message to get an IKELOS firearm. While getting Resonate Stems are easy enough, the Override Frequency puzzles can be a bit tricky to solve if you aren’t used to solving the various riddles throughout Destiny 2’s history.

How to Solve an Override Frequency Puzzle

Determine the Location

Your first step in solving the Override Frequency puzzle is to determine which destination and patrol zone you need to visit. This will be displayed in the orange-coded text that appears after you spend four Resonate Stems. For this example, mine says “Europa.Eventide.Cliff.Refuge,” which obviously indicates that I need to go to the Eventide Ruins patrol zone in the northern portion of Europa.

Find the Floating Diamond

Once you’ve determined the general area you need to go to, look at the last two parts of the coded message. Using the same example as above, I need to look along the cliffsides of Eventide. These are usually a little vaguer and will require a bit of work on your end since they won’t always be so obvious. Previously, I had one that asked me to search in a fissure, but the floating diamond I was looking for was actually near a large hole not actually in it. Usually, the last word will give you some additional insight as to where you need to go, as the word “Refuge” here is referring to a save along the cliffside.

A better indicator of when you’re getting close is the visual and audio clues. For the unfamiliar, when you get close to these floating diamonds your screen will change in color and music will begin to play when you get closer (shown above). Once your screen starts to get an orange/yellow hue you’ll know that you’re getting close to this item. This is the best method for hunting these floating diamonds down – especially if you have to scour a big area for one.

Finally, approach the diamond and hold the Interact button. This will close the diamond and you will earn a free IKELOS weapon, which can either be the hand cannon, sniper rifle, shotgun, or submachine gun. There’s also a chance that this will be a Deepsight variant of this firearm, which makes it a nice way to farm for these items if you want to craft them. Remember, you can only have one Override Frequency at a time, so always hunt down those diamonds whenever you can!