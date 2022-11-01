The Season 15 of Apex Legends is here, so it’s once again time to grind for a bunch of new cosmetic items in the battle pass. Along with new cosmetics, this season also introduces the latest legend Catalyst along with a brand new map called Broken Moon. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the battle pass and all the cosmetics you can unlock by playing this season. Composed of 110 tiers of rewards, the skins this season are terrific – especially for horror fans who are sad Halloween is already over. So if you’re new to Apex Legends or need a refresher, here’s how to level up the Season 15 battle pass in Apex Legends:

How to Level Up the Season 15 Battle Pass

To level up your Season 15 battle pass in Apex Legends you need to obtain 10 stars. These stars are given out for completing Weekly and Daily Challenges, each of which will either reward a specific number of stars or an entire battle pass level. For Daily Challenges, these will change every 24 hours and award between 1-3 stars apiece. Unlike Weekly Challenges, you can re-roll a Daily Challenge by spending Legend Tokens. These challenges typically range between playing two matches as a specific legend or dealing a certain amount of damage with a weapon archetype.

As for Weekly Challenges, they are random for everyone and cannot be re-rolled. Typically, Weekly Challenges will require you to either play a lot of matches with specific characters, deal damage with certain gun types, or perform specific tasks like having teammates use Pathfinder’s zipline. Your challenges will also be broken up between the battle royale and Arenas game modes. These will be marked with either a “BR” or an “A” next to the challenge. If a challenge has an NBR or no colored letters next to it then you can complete that challenge in other modes like Control, Gun Run, etc. There are eleven challenges per week across twelve seperate weeks. Meaning, there are a total of 132 Weekly Challenges you can complete throughout the duration of the season.

The rewards this season include a Revenant, Ash, and Havoc legendary tier skin. There are also skins for Gibraltar, Seer, Catalyst, and Loba, along with a variety of cosmetics tied to their seasonal skins. Season 15’s battle pass is broken up into a Free and Preimum tier, with the latter requiring money but offering the lion’s share of cosmetics. Once you hit Level 100 you’ll unlock the Reactive Charge Rifle skin, which gains new animations and effects as you get kills with it. Progressing to Level 110 rewards a re-color of this Charge Rifle skin.

You will be able to level up and earn rewards in this battle pass until the season ends. Once it’s over, you won’t be able to get these cosmetics ever again.