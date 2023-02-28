How to Kill Tormentors in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Lightfall, the newest Destiny 2 expansion, has brought new weapons and powers to Guardians. But it’s also added a number of new threats for players to contend with. Of these, the most dangerous have to be Tormentors. These hulking figures wield huge scythes and can use a variety of powers to shut down Guardians. Here’s how to defeat Tormentors in Destiny 2.

Fighting Tormentors is a little like fighting Rhulk, the Raid boss of Destiny 2‘s Vow of the Disciple. You’ll notice they have glowing parts across their body — these are their weak points you’ll want to hit for maximum impact. These points shift as you do damage to them.

While you’re doing so, try to keep your distance from them. If a Tormentor grabs you, they’ll use their Dark Harvest ability to drain most of your health, severely weakening you. Note that when a Tormentor grabs a member of your fireteam, you can still fire on them. This can actually be helpful, since the Tormentor will be immobile while they’re draining your ally.

Tormentors in Destiny 2 like to close the distance and fight in melee range, so one of the best ways to fight them is with Stasis. They can be frozen like any other enemy, and doing so will prevent them from getting near you. Tormentors can also be Slowed, which can give you a bit of space to move away from them.

Be careful, though, since Tormentors can Suppress your abilities, preventing you from using them for a while. They can also fire blasts from their scythes, so they’re not totally useless at range. However, while they’re frozen they can’t do much of anything. Hit ’em with that ice, Guardians!

Note that Tormentors, like most enemies, are susceptible to finishers. When they’re low on health and you see the finisher indicator appear over their head, don’t be afraid to get in there and finish them off.

While you’re here, don’t forget to check out the rest of our guides for Destiny 2 Lightfall! We have resources on unlocking Strand, completing Exotic quests, builds, and more.