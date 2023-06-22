How to Get Whispering Mothcarp Exotic Fish in Destiny 2

Fishing has arrived in Destiny 2, and with it comes Triumphs, Legendary and Exotic rewards, and now a new quest. In Season of the Deep Week 5, Bungie added another Exotic fish to the pool called Whispering Mothcarp, which you can catch in the Miasma region in Savathun’s Throne World.

If you haven’t unlocked fishing or need tips to boost your fishing RNG, we have a guide to help you. Also, head to Suraya Hawthorne at the Tower to get the Fishing Rally: Throne World quest for an additional reward.

How to get Whispering Mothcarp

Like other Exotic fish, Whispering Mothcarp is not an easy catch. When you catch Whispering Mothcarp for the first time, head to the HELM and deposit the fish at the aquarium. You’ll get Exotic gear and a Broken Blade of Strife.

If you’re an avid fisherman who can’t keep track of their fish, look at the Fishing Tackle container in the Inventory to check if you have the Broken Blade of Strife. The Fishing Tackle will say you have claimed a Broken Blade from Savathun’s Throne World.

Next, enter the Deep Dives activity — the matchmade or private one, it doesn’t matter — and jump down into the coral caves from the facility. At 750 meters depth, turn right in the cave and make an immediate right turn again. Follow the path and jump down to the Thrall statue.

You can get to the Thrall statue from the regular Deep Dive path too. Instead of going all the way down the gaping hole in the coral caves, jump to the glowing Hive lantern. The tunnel next to the lantern will take you to the Thrall statue.

Finally, offer the Broken Blade at the Thrall statue to trigger Xivu Arath’s dialogue and complete the Whispering Mothcarp objective.

It’s unclear what this Exotic fish is for and whether there’ll be more. New Exotic fish may be part of a larger time-gated Exotic quest or for something else entirely. Either way, this is the location for the Broken Blade of Strife, which you get from the Whispering Mothcarp Exotic fish.