How to Get Vexing Placoderm Exotic Fish in Destiny 2

Fishing is one of many Destiny 2 Season of the Deep activities. Catching them gives rewards and completes Triumphs, but new Exotic fish seem like they are part of something bigger. In Week 6, players can find the Vexing Placoderm Exotic fish at the pond in The Cistern region of Nessus.

Before heading to Nessus, go to Suraya Hawthorne at the Tower to get the Fishing Rally: Nessus quest for additional rewards.

How to get Vexing Placoderm

Catching Exotic fish takes patience, and Vexing Placoderm is no different. Once you capture the Vexing Placoderm, release it at the HELM aquarium to get your Exotic gear reward and the Broken Blade of Ambition. If you’re unsure whether you deposited your Exotic fish for the broken blade, you can check your Fishing Tackle in the Inventory.

Next, enter any Deep Dives activity and complete the first encounter. From the locked door that presents gifts from Ahsa, step back and go left towards the circular doorway in the building. Inside this small room is another Hive Thrall statue, and offering the blade will ignite it.

Vexing Placoderm and Whispering Mothcarp are new Exotic fish that are part of a secret quest in Season of the Deep. Some players have already discovered other statues in the Deep Dives activity that we may visit in the upcoming weeks with more broken blades.

Also, if you have to unlock fishing or need to improve your fishing skills, we have a guide to get you started.