How to Get the Pteranodon Mount in FFXIV

The Pteranodon is one of the rarest mounts in Final Fantasy XIV, purely because of the amount of effort required to unlock it. A symbol that you’ve gone above and beyond to grind your way into the annals of your server’s history, the Pteranodon Mount is usually the final mount players obtain from the Ishgardian Restoration.

The Pteranodon Horn summons the Pteranodon. You’ll receive this horn from the Achievements Menu after receiving the “Castle in the Sky” Achievement.

This truly impressive achievement will require you to earn 500,000 Skyward Score on every Disciple of the Hand and Land. That means every single crafter and gatherer job.

How to earn Skyward Score

To earn Skyward Score from Disciples of Land (Miner, Botanist, Fisher), you must enter the Diadem and gather the materials. To earn score for Disciples of Hand (Carpenter, Blacksmith, Armorer, Goldsmith, Leatherworker, Weaver, Alchemist, Culinarian), you’ll need to craft Ishgardian Restoration collectibles.

500,000 Skyward Score is a truly enormous amount of score, though. For comparison, those who took part in the Ishgardian Restoration Skybuilders Rankings and came in the top 10 earned a similar amount over a period of months. Earning 500,000 Skyward Score will likely take several months with concerted weeks of effort.

Best ways to earn Skyward Score

Generally, there’s no substitute for putting your head down and getting the grind on, but there are a few techniques to make the grind to 500,000 a little easier:

Get some good music, and not just the default Firmament/Diadem music, as you’ll start to go crazy after a few days. Relaxing music either from other RPGs, or Final Fantasy XIV is a great go-to.

is a great go-to. Setup macros for Crafting and Gathering: A Crafting macro will make the process of making those expert crafts much easier. Crafting macros will just automate the process you’re already doing, and we have a great guide on Ishgardian Restoration macros. High-end crafts will need multiple Macros. A Gathering macro won’t do that Gathering for you, but it's about making the journey between quicker. By using the /targetnpc, /ac "Duty Action I" <me>, /lockon, /automove, commands you can auto run to various outcrops for mining There's no effective macro for Fisher... Sorry!

It takes around one hour to make 40 expert crafts.

It takes around one hour to get 5,000 Skyward Score from Botany and Miner.

Depending on luck, Fisher will net around 8,000-15,000 score per hour.

Make sure you’re stocked on Cordials, and Hi-Cordials. These can be earned a dozen different ways.

This is a project not a race. Don’t burn yourself out and do other duties!

As previously mentioned, the 500,000 Skyward Score in each job will take you months. Don’t think of this as a goal that’s achieved lightly, but don’t focus everything into it, as you’ll burn yourself out!

