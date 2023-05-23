How to get the Posher Otter minion in Final Fantasy XIV

The Posher Otter was one of the many minions teased during Final Fantasy XIV’s Live Letter 77. Now that Patch 6.4 is live, players can now finally obtain the adorable top hat wearing minion from the private paradise that is the Island Sanctuary.

Where to Find Posher Otter Minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Island Sanctuaries provide a plethora of rewards that players exchange their hard-earned Seafarer’s Cowries for. With each increase of the Island’s Sanctuary Rank, new items are added to the Horrendous Hoarder located in their Cozy Cabin. For a sum of 4,000 Seafarer’s Cowries, players can purchase the Posher Otter minion once the sufficient rank has been reached.

For those who were hoping to be able to purchase it from the market board and avoid having to do any work on their private island, the Posher Otter is untradeable, which means there’s going to be some work involved if you want the dapper fellow.

Earning the currency required is done by designating gathered materials into handicrafts in the Island’s workshops or by completing weekly challenges related to the Island Sanctuary. Knowing which items to turn into handicrafts and earn the most Cowries is a game in itself, requiring studying of the island’s Supply & Demand chart. This process is made simpler thanks to dedicated Island Sanctuary communities such as Overseas Casuals, who provide daily recommendations on the best handicrafts to export with each cycle.

FFXIV’s Patch 6.4 brings many new mounts and minions for Warriors of Light to collect, many of which also come from Island Sanctuaries.