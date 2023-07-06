How to Get the Pond Pals Emblem in Destiny 2

If you ever wanted a cute emblem of a little fish buddy swimming in a fishing pond in Destiny 2, you can get it in Season of the Deep. A seasonal Triumph called Exotic Angler became available in Week 7 when Bungie brought the final Exotic fish to our shores. Completing the Triumph gives you the Pond Pals emblem.

For the Pond Pals emblem, you need to catch four different Exotic fish — and some are part of a larger quest to get the Exotic Wicked Implement Stasis scout rifle. The following lists each fish and its location for the Exotic Angler Triumph:

Kheprian Axehead: You can get this fish from any fishing pond that’s Exotic for the week.

Whispering Mothcarp: This one is unique to the Miasma region of Savathun's Throne World and gives you the Broken Blade of Strife.

Vexing Placoderm: You'll find this in the Vex milk of The Cistern, Nessus. It also gets you the Broken Blade of Ambition.

Aeonian Alpha-Betta: For this fish and its Broken Blade of Cunning, head to the Outskirts in the EDZ.

Catching and releasing them at the HELM aquarium gives you Exotic rewards too. Along with the pretty fish, you can decorate your aquarium with flora you collect from the Deep Dive coral caves and complete the Aquarium Vivarium Triumph.