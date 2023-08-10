Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Updated

How to Get the Phoenix Riser Set in FFXIV

Mighty morphin' Warriors of Light!

Jessica Scharnagle

It's time for the Warriors of Light to return to Costa Del Sol for summertime fun in Final Fantasy XIV, and there are some rewards to be earned, as well as summer fun to be had. 

This year, the rewards for the Moonfire Faire quest are the Phoenix Riser Helmet and Phoenix Riser Suit, two items that make Warriors of Light look a little more powerful than normal. Of course, in order to obtain the suit, players will need to do some activities first in the form of quests.

Moonfire Faire 2023 began on Aug. 10 and runs until Aug 26, which gives players a few weeks to complete the quests and earn their rewards. The time requirement to obtain the items isn't long and will only take up an hour or less of players' time.

Showcase of Phoenix Riser Set
Image via Square Enix

Where to start the FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2023 questline

Since the event usually takes place in Costa Del Sol, players would assume that the quest starts there, but those looking to begin the Faire need to head to Limsa Lominsa first. The quest titled "Allergic to Sunshine" can be found in the Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks at X: 11.5, Y: 13.8. Only then will the quest take you to Costa Del Sol where you can continue through the quest.

Once you finish "Allergic to Sunshine", you'll need to pick up the next quest called "I Am the Sunshine" from Haermaga in Costa Del Sol at X: 31.8, Y: 30.3. This quest is quite lengthy compared to the one before it, so make sure you give yourself about 15 to 20 minutes to complete it. Once you're finished, it will award both items and an achievement. 

Unfortunately for those who were looking forward to getting previous years' outfits, the only purchasable items from the Moonfire Faire Vendor are consumable one-time use items. such as firecrackers and fireworks. The only way to get the outfits from previous years is to buy them on the online store. That will likely be the case next year too, so if you like the Phoenix Riser set, make sure to finish the quest in time. 

About the Author

Jessica Scharnagle

Starting as an esports journalist in 2018, Jessica has been writing for a little over five years now. She is a big Final Fantasy XIV nerd who has been playing since 2021 and has put a more than normal amount of hours in it since then. She also teaches journalism at Rowan University.

