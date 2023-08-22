How to Get the Monte Carlo Catalyst in Destiny 2

The day has finally arrived. Bungie has added a catalyst for Monte Carlo to Destiny 2, something fans have been requesting for literally years. Here’s how to get the catalyst, including information on how to level it up and what it does for Monte Carlo.

How to Get the Monte Carlo Catalyst

You can obtain the Monte Carlo catalyst by completing playlist activities. That means strikes (Nightfall or otherwise) and Gambit or Crucible matches. It basically comes down to sheer luck, sadly. Keep in mind, you need to actually own the weapon itself to cause the catalyst to drop.

How to Level up the Monte Carlo Catalyst

You can level up the Arbalest catalyst by eliminating 700 foes with it. There doesn’t appear to be any kind of bonus for certain game modes or from the season pass catalyst progress buffs. You can just use the gun a whole bunch or grind it out quickly.

There are a lot of places you can complete this catalyst, but the best by far is the Shadow Thrall hallway in The Shattered Throne dungeon. Available about halfway into the dungeon, this location spawns an endless amount of Shadow Thrall that can easily be dispatched. Because of the new primary infinite ammo addition, you can literally just stand in one place as lines of enemies run at you.

If you are unable to reach this location, then activities like the Blind Well and Altars of Sorrow are terrific alternatives. The latter absolutely showers you with weak Hive enemies, making it easy to complete this catalyst.

What Does the Monte Carlo Catalyst Do?

The Monte Carlo catalyst adds the Stochastic Vengeance perk. At 5 stacks of Markov Chain, the alternate fire mode - switches between your melee attack and Monte Carlo's bayonet. Landing a bayonet melee hit grants melee energy. In short, you get melee kills to power up the bayonet and then use the bayonet for a high damage melee attack that gives you more melee energy. Rinse and repeat.