How to Get the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Of course, the biggest addition is the new Spire of the Watcher dungeon which takes place on Mars. Along with this dungeon, players can also earn the Hierarchy of Needs exotic bow which fires tracking projectiles that do more damaged based on how far they travel.

How to Get the Hierarchy of Needs

Like the Heartshadow sword from the Duality dungeon, Hierarchy of Needs can drop on completion of the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. You have a set percentage chance of obtaining it once you beat the last encounter, so there’s no quest or anything like that you need to complete — it’s just straight RNG. However, again like Heartshadow, you can increase your odds of getting Hierarchy of Needs to drop. To do so, you must complete certain triumphs throughout the dungeon. These triumphs include:

The Magnificent One: Complete all encounters in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon solo

Resident Vexpert: Complete the Spire of the Watcher dungeon on Master difficulty

Devil in the Details: Find and listen to each devilish recording throughout the Spire of the Watcher dungeon

If you’re looking to get Hierarchy of Needs, then the Devil in the Details triumph is probably the easiest of the three to complete to get your drop rate up. Also, note that the Resident Vexpert triumph does not require the completion of all encounters on Master difficulty, only the last one. That means that if you get a checkpoint to the final encounter, you can simply beat that to pop the triumph.