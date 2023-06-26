How to get Rubellux Weapons in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Shadowbringers Trial “Cinder Drift (Extreme)” offers both a challenge and rewards for those brave enough to take on the Garlean warmachina, The Ruby Weapon, a second time. Shadowbringers initially introduced the Trial in Patch 5.2, and a new series of weapons related to the Ruby Weapon was quietly added in Patch 6.3: the Rubellux Weapons.

The Rubellux Weapons have no general visual difference compared to the original Ruby Weapons in regard to shape and color scheme. They do, however, bring glowing effects that many players may prefer over the original weapon rewards. While the Rubellux Weapons have a lower item level of 430 and stats compared to their Ruby counterparts with an item level of 485, they still make for a fantastic glamour piece.

How to get a Rubellux Weapon in Final Fantasy XIV

As with the Ruby Weapons, Warriors of Light looking to add a Rubellux Weapon to their collection will need to complete the level 80 Trial “Cinder Drift (Extreme).” Those who have yet to unlock the Extreme version of the Trial will need to have completed the normal difficulty “Cinder Drift” and then complete the quest “Weapon of Choice” given by the Warmachina Fanatic in The Lochs (X: 11.6, Y: 22.6).

Upon completion of the Trial and when rewards are ready to be rolled for, the item you’ll want to keep an eye out for and grab is the Ruby Plating. While it’s a possible for the item to drop on its own, players can also obtain it via desynthesis of any of the Ruby gear that is also rewarded.

With the Ruby Plating in hand, the next step requires the appropriate Disciple of the Hand, or DoH, job with Master Recipe VIII unlocked to craft the Rubellux Weapon. Those familiar with crafting weapons will find each Rubellux Weapon follows the same pattern as most other weapon recipes regarding which DoH job is required to craft them.

Here is every Rubellux Weapon available and the DoH job and recipe required to craft them.

Paladin’s Rubellux Arms (PLD)

Level 80 Blacksmith or Armorer

three Tungsten Steel Ingot

two Alumina Whetstone

one Onyx

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Battleaxe (WAR)

Level 80 Blacksmith

three Tungsten Steel Ingot

two Alumina Whetstone

one Dwarven Mythril Ingot

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Greatsword (DRK)

Level 80 Blacksmith

three Tungsten Steel Ingot

two Alumina Whetstone

one Dwarven Mythril Ingot

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Sawback (GNB)

Level 80 Blacksmith

three Tungsten Steel Ingot

two Alumina Whetstone

one Dwarven Mythril Ingot

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Partisan (DRG)

Level 80 Carpenter

three Sandalwood Lumber

two Pliable Glass Fiber

one Dwarven Mythril Ingot

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Cesti (MNK)

Level 80 Blacksmith

three Tungsten Steel Ingot

two Alumina Whetstone

one Dwarven Mythril Ingot

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Samurai Blade (SAM)

Level 80 Blacksmith

three Tungsten Steel Ingot

two Pliable Glass Fiber

one Dwarven Mythril Ingot

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Daggers (NIN)

Level 80 Blacksmith

three Tungsten Steel Ingot

two Pliable Glass Fiber

one Dwarven Mythril Ingot

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Bow (BRD)

Level 80 Carpenter

three Sandalwood Lumber

two Pliable Glass Fiber

one Dwarven Mythril Nugget

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Knifelock (MCH)

Level 80 Blacksmith

three Tungsten Steel Ingot

two Alumina Whetstone

two Crimson Firesand

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Chakrams (DNC)

Level 80 Blacksmith

three Tungsten Steel Ingot

two Pliable Glass Fiber

one Dwarven Mythril Ingot

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Rod (BLM)

Level 80 Carpenter

three Sandalwood Lumber

two Pliable Glass Fiber

one Onyx

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Index (SMN)

Level 80 Alchemist

three Tungsten Steel Ingot

two Pliable Glass Fiber

one Enchanted Dimythrite Ink

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Hanger (RDM)

Level 80 Goldsmith

three Prismatic Ingot

two Alumina Whetstone

one Onyx

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Cane (WHM)

Level 80 Carpenter

three Sandalwood Lumber

two Pliable Glass Fiber

one Onyx

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Codex (SCH)

Level 80 Alchemist

three Tungsten Steel Ingot

two Pliable Glass Fiber

one Enchanted Dimythrite Ink

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

Rubellux Astrometer (AST)

Level 80 Goldsmith

three Prismatic Ingot

two Pliable Glass Fiber

one Dwarven Mythril Nugget

one Ruby Plating

eight Kingcraft Demimateria

While the Rubellux Weapons were added in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s Patch 6.3, the jobs that were released alongside the expansion, Reaper and Sage, have no Rubellux Weapons to call their own since these glowing new weapons are visual upgrades to the previous Shadowbringers Trial rewards, where the two jobs didn’t exist at the time.

Obtaining these glowing weapons requires a bit of elbow grease to obtain through traditional means, but unlike the Ruby Weapons, the Rubellux Weapons are tradeable. Those with deeper pockets and plenty of gil to throw around will be happy to know they can purchase their weapon of choice from the market board.