How to Get Ephemeral Spark Ship in Destiny 2 Solstice Event

The Solstice of Heroes event has returned in Destiny 2 with new event challenges and rewards. One of those is the Ephemeral Spark Exotic ship, decorated in the same black and gold design as the armor sets.

You have to complete the Fuel for the Fire III event challenge in the Solstice event card to get the ship reward. This challenge asks you to stoke 100 flames in the Bonfire Bash activity set in the European Aerial Zone.

Stoking flames is one of the main Bonfire Bash objectives, so here’s what you need to do. First, defeat marked Ignition Carrier enemies. Next, pick up orbs from the defeated enemies drop and toss them at the bonfire in the middle of the EAZ map.

You can access Bonfire Bash from the Tower map only after progressing through step two in the Celebrating Solstice quest that you get from Eva Levante. Then, playing through your first Bonfire Bash will also complete the Bashing Success event challenge — which triggers the rest of the challenges to appear in your event card.

Along with the Exotic Ephemeral Sparks ship, you get two Kindling — currency that lets you upgrade Solstice armor stat rolls — as a reward when you complete the Fuel for the Fire III event challenge.