How To Get Cracked Anthoclusters and Dendroclusters in FFXIV and Where To Use Them

If you’re up-to-date in Final Fantasy XIV, then you’re also probably gaining a ton of random currency and items, like Anthoclusters and Coins. It’s also very possible that you have no clue what to do with any of them. If you have scores of these items cluttering your inventory, you should at least know where to spend them.

Players who are keeping up with their Duty Roulette may find themselves with a preponderance of Cracked Anthoclusters and Cracked Dendroclusters. These aren’t elemental clusters, instead acting as a currency that can be traded in for some very useful items. This guide is here to help you figure out what these clusters are and where you can spend them.

Where To Get Cracked Anthoclusters and Cracked Dendroclusters

The first answer is you get Cracked Anthoclusters and Cracked Dendroclusters by staying up to date with your Duty Roulettes. It’s slightly more complex though: you only get these clusters from two specific Duty Roulettes. If you partake in the Leveling or Alliance Raid Duty Roulettes while they’re marked with the “In Need” bonus, then you’ll be rewarded with one Cracked Anthocluster and two Cracked Dendroclusters upon completion.

The “In Need” bonus denoted when a duty needs players of a specific role, usually favoring Tank or Healer. That means that Tanks and Healer will have an easier time of obtaining clusters from the Duty Roulette. There’s no weekly cap or limit on the “In Need” bonus. In fact, if you have a Tank and Healer role on a single character, you can farm Cracked Clusters by doing the Leveling Duty Roulette over and over again, switching to the needed role each time.

There are other routes to obtain them, however. Any of the A-Rank Guildship Hunts will give you one Cracked Anthocluster and one Cracked Dendrocluster. Completing the two current Treasure Hunt dungeons, The Excitatron 6000 or The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon, will also reward you with one Cracked Anthocluster randomly.

You can also obtain either type of cluster by trading in any one of Khloe’s Certificates of Commendation to Khloe Aliapoh herself in Idyllshire (X: 5.7, Y: 6.0). You get the Certificates by completing a Wondrous Tails journal each week. Finally, the last method requires you to trade in 10 Faux Leaves to Faux Commander in Idyllshire (X: 5.7, Y: 6.1). This requires players to run Unreal Trials and it’s best to only use this method on clusters once you’ve obtained all the other rewards.

Where To Spend Cracked Clusters

The Cracked Clusters can be turned into a number of vendors for high-level Materia. One Cracked Dendrocluster can be traded in for one Materia IX, while a single Cracked Anthocluster can be traded in for one Materia X. Any of these vendors will make the exchange:

Rowena’s Representative [Sundry Splendors] – Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 9.1, Y: 11.1)

Rowena’s Representative [Sundry Splendors] – New Gridania (X: 11.9, Y: 12.3)

Rowena’s Representative [Sundry Splendors] – Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 9.1, Y: 8.3)

Rowena’s Representative [Sundry Splendors] – Ishgard, Foundation (X: 10.5, Y: 11.8)

Rowena’s Representative [Sundry Splendors] – Kugane (X: 12.2, Y: 10.8)

Mowen’s Merchant [Sundry Splendors] – The Crystarium (X: 10.1, Y: 11.8)

Auacyn – Old Sharlayan (X: 12.7, Y: 10.1)

Khulzhal – Radz-at-Han (X: 11.4, Y: 8.6)

Not only can you use the Materia to improve your gear, but you can also sell it on the Market Board to make a pretty penny if you’re all up to date. So don’t let those clusters sit unused in your inventory!