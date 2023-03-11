How to Get Conditional Finality in Destiny 2 — Root of Nightmares

Well, the Root of Nightmares is finally here, and Guardians everywhere have been running it all day. We’ve now seen the loot that can drop from various encounters in the Raid, and in particular, we learned what the Root of Nightmares Exotic weapon is — it’s an Exotic Stasis shotgun called Conditional Finality is with two perks:

Paracausal Pellets: Landing nearly all Stasis pellets will freeze targets; landing nearly all Solar pellets will ignite targets.

Landing nearly all Stasis pellets will freeze targets; landing nearly all Solar pellets will ignite targets. Split Decision: Dual Barrels split into Stasis and Solar damage.

Essentially, it’s a double-barreled shotgun that can both freeze and ignite foes, which is pretty neat. The freezing ability appears to have some area of effect, meaning it could be useful for add control. Overall, it seems like a cool weapon. Pardon the pun.

Will Conditional Finality actually be useful? That’s debatable. Raid weapons in Destiny 2 have run the gamut from incredibly powerful to total gimmicks — think Collective Obligation for the latter. Regardless of their power, however, they usually do feel unique. Maybe that’s what’s important, rather than raw utility.

How to Get Conditional Finality in Destiny 2

To earn Conditional Finality, you’ll need to complete the Root of Nightmares Raid. For the first time, Destiny 2 has implemented the Dungeon Exotic system for a Raid, meaning there are certain Triumphs you can complete to increase your odds of getting the Exotic after the final encounter. These Triumphs are:

Classic Horror : Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a fireteam made entirely of the same Guardian class.

: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a fireteam made entirely of the same Guardian class. Dream Weavers : Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Strand subclasses.

: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Strand subclasses. Illuminated Torment : Complete the “Illuminated Torment” challenge.

: Complete the “Illuminated Torment” challenge. Psionic Purge: In Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within 1 second of each other.

In Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within 1 second of each other. Crossfire: Complete the “Crossfire” challenge.

Complete the “Crossfire” challenge. Shields Up: In Scission, do not defeat any attuned shielded combatants on a floor until both node chains are complete on that same floor.

In Scission, do not defeat any attuned shielded combatants on a floor until both node chains are complete on that same floor. Cosmic Equilibrium: Complete the “Cosmic Equilibrium” challenge.

Complete the “Cosmic Equilibrium” challenge. Singular Orbit: In Macrocosm, a player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift.

In Macrocosm, a player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift. All Hands: Complete the “All Hands” challenge.

Synchronicity: During the final battle with Nezarec, activate both sets of nodes within 5 seconds of each other, for every activation, and complete the encounter.

What do you think of the new Raid Exotic for Root of Nightmares? How does it compare to previous Raid Exotics for you? Let us know in the comments.