How to Get Battle Token Tier Skips for the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass

Warzone 2 has officially launched for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and it’s introducing a brand new battle pass. While this reward system is pretty common in the online multiplayer space, developer Infinity Ward has made some pretty obvious changes to how players unlock new content. So if you’re new to Modern Warfare 2 or just need a refresher on how to unlock all the cosmetic and in-game rewards, here’s how to level up your battle pass via Battle Token Tier Skips.

How to Level Up Your Battle Pass

To level up your battle pass you will need to unlock Battle Token Tier Skips. These are earned by simply playing the game and earning experience. You don’t need to complete any challenges or play a specific game mode to make progress toward earning a Battle Token Tier Skip. Players can also purchase the Battle Pass Bundle which will give them 20 Battle Token Tier Skips to use freely. Additionally, Tier Skips from Modern Warfare you might have left over will be converted into Battle Token Tier Skips that you can use. Players can also spend real money to purchase Battle Token Tier Skips if they don’t have the time to unlock them all normally.

As mentioned above, the battle pass is a little different than previous Modern Warfare reward trackers. When you open up the battle pass menu you’ll be greeted with a large map that’s broken up into various chunks. These are called “Sectors” and each one is tied to a specific key reward that’s displayed over the individual Sector. Inside of each Sector are four smaller rewards such as sprays, Calling Cards, and XP tokens. You need to unlock all of the smaller rewards in a specific Sector to be able to unlock the main item in that Sector. That means you’ll need a total of five Battle Token Tier Skips to fully complete a Sector and earn all rewards within it.

Once you complete a Sector, you can start unlocking rewards into any conjoining Sector. Meaning if I complete Sector A1, I can then begin unlocking rewards in Sectors A2 or A3 because they’re connected to one another. There are 20 total Sectors and finishing them all will give players access to the Victory Sector. This will give you access to the Zeus Operator skin, 300 COD Points, and the Mortal’s Bane weapon blueprint. For those who cannot accord the battle pass, you will still earn free rewards as you progress through the different Sectors. You can upgrade to the premium version of the battle pass at any time, which gives you access to the majority of the rewards.

That’s it! Now you can get out there and start unlocking Battle Token Tier Skips.