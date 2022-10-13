How to Get and Farm Spoils of Conquest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 can be an overwhelming experience for those who are either new or returning after a long hiatus. With so many updates, expansions, seasons, and items added in, one can easily find themselves lost in what they have to do. Along with all the crafting and upgrade currencies, there are some solely tied to specific activities that you’ll want to farm. One of these is Spoils of Conquest, which are used to purchase weapons at the end of raids. Given you’ll need 20 of these to get a guaranteed Deepsight variant of a raid weapon, it’s worth having some stored up. Here’s how to farm and get Spoils of Conquest in Destiny 2:

How to Get Spoils of Conquest

King’s Fall, Vow of Disciple, and Vault of Glass encounters – 5 Spoils of Conquest (Repeatable)

King’s Fall, Vow of Disciple, and Vault of Glass secret chests – 5 Spoils of Conquest (Once a week)

Legacy Raid encounters – 3 Spoils of Conquest (Repeatable)

When it comes to earning Spoils of Conquest, your main source will be just running the raids each week. Completing encounters will earn you 5 Spoils of Conquest along with any additional loot such as weapons or armor. You can also get Spoils of Conquest from secret chests, however, these can only be done once a week on each character. Additionally, the rotating legacy raids like Last Wish and Deep Stone Crypt will only reward 3 Spoils of Conquest, so these aren’t the best to farm.

How to Farm Spoils of Conquest

Instead, repeatedly completing either the Templar encounter in Vault of Glass or the Daughters of Oryx encounter in King’s Fall is the best way to farm Spoils of Conquest. You do this by having your raid team get to one of these encounters and then having someone swap characters when you arrive. When they arrive on their alternate, start, and wipe your squad to reset the encounter. This will save the checkpoint on that character.

Now complete the encounter on your alternate character. After completing this encounter, go back to your original character you reached this encounter with and repeat the same process as many times as needed. Remember to always start the encounter and then have everyone die. This will save the checkpoint on that character, allowing you to swap back and forth between your original and alternate.

If you’re a solo player, your best method is to farm the secret chests you can reach at the start of the Vow of Disciple raid. This chest can be easily visited without any help and you can do it each week across all three characters giving you a consistent 15 Spoils of Conquest a week. Since you only need 20 Spoils of Conquest to purchase a Deepsight variant each week, I wouldn’t worry too much about hoarding this material. It’s not beneficial to spend all your Spoils of Conquest at the final raid chest unless the weapon isn’t craftable.