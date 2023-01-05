How to Find the Destiny 2 Operation: Seraph Shield Secret Chests

Operation: Seraph Shield is sort of the centerpiece of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, a mission players will return to again and again to improve the Revision Zero Exotic weapon and advance the narrative. The mission hides a few secrets, too — in particular, there are two secret chests for players to find in Operation: Seraph Shield. These award seasonal weapons that have a better-than-average chance of being Deepsight drops, meaning they’ll help you on your mission to craft the season’s weapons.

Operation: Seraph Shield Secret Chest #1

The first secret chest in the Operation: Seraph Shield mission can be earned without any upgrades. It can be found in the very last room of the mission, the Warsat Control Nexus, off to the side from the console where you upload the virus. However, the door is locked, and there doesn’t seem to be any way to open in from within the room. So, what do you do?

As it turns out, this door is opened by destroying a swarm of hovering drones somewhere in the mission. These drones can spawn in one of three different locations. They’ll either be in the first room you arrive in when you take the elevator up to the station, the chasm over empty space at which you deposit the Scanner buff, or the room shortly after this filled with turrets where you have to ascend up platforms arranged around a pillar.

Once you find the room with the drones, get the Scanner buff and look for the one that’s glowing. Destroy it, then look for the next one. Once you destroy each glowing drone in order, you should get a message indicating that you’ve bypassed security. The door at the end of Operation: Seraph Shield will now be open, allowing you to access one of the secret chests.

Secret Chest #2

For this Operation: Seraph Shield secret chest, you’ll need the upgrade from the Exo Frame that allows you to bypass traps. Alternately, you can use a Blink ability or the heavy attack of a vortex frame sword. Make your way through the mission until you reach the first room where you get the Operator buff. You’ll encounter two Shriekers, and behind them you’ll see a door blocked off by lasers. Pass through the lasers to find both one of the Security Drones, as well as one of the mission’s secret chests.