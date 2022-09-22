How to Beat the Gaze Amaze Challenge in Destiny 2 King’s Fall

Avast Guardians, Season of Plunder is here! This space pirate-themed Destiny 2 season is all about crossing blades with Fallen House of Salvation, hunting for buried treasure, and working with everyone’s favorite scoundrel, the Drifter. Of course, there is a bunch of new loot to chase and activities to complete. Of course, the biggest piece of content added into the game is the reprised raid from the original Destiny, King’s Fall. Unless you claimed the Day One emblem, you will need to rerun this raid to finish all the challenges. One of these challenges is tied to the Golgoroth encounter. Called “Gaze Amaze,” this is one of the easiest challenges in the raid and will require very little alteration in how this boss battle unfolds.

How to Beat Gaze Amaze

To complete the Gaze Amaze challenge you need to have the Gaze Holder in the Pool of Reclaimed Light when Golgoroth’s Gaze is taken. What this means is that the gaze holder needs to be down in the center pit before someone else shoots Golgoroth’s back and pulls his attention elsewhere. This sounds tricky on paper, but it’s remarkably easy compared to the previous challenges.

When the encounter starts, divide your team up into the usual groups of damage dealers and gaze pullers. Go through the opening portion as you normally would until it’s time to start the damage phase. Once the first gaze puller grabs Golgoroth’s attention, run along the upper portion of the area until you are right behind the group shooting the boss. When the Golgoroth’s Gaze time hits around 8 seconds, have the current person with the Golgoroth’s Gaze buff hop into the pool of light with the other damage dealers. Now, this won’t stop the boss from firing Axion Darts at them, so the gaze holder needs to focus on destroying all of them so they don’t kill those dealing damage.

I recommend using an auto rifle or a submachine gun, as this will make destroying the Axion Darts remarkably easy even at that range. Once the gaze is pulled away to the other player, just hop out of the Pool of Reclaimed Light and repeat the same process as above. If you are struggling with this, you can just have the person with Golgoroth’s Gaze hop into the Pool of Reclaimed Light right away. While they will have more Axion Darts to deal with, this does eliminate the risk of not making it into the pool in time.

So long as you are diligent about getting into the Pool of Reclaimed Light before the gaze is taken you should have no issue completing this challenge. Just make sure to be vocal so your team knows when you’re hopping into the pool so the other gaze grabber can get ready to snag it!