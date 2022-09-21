How to Beat The Devious Thievery Challenge in Destiny 2

Avast Guardians, Season of Plunder is here! This space pirate-themed Destiny 2 season is all about crossing blades with Fallen House of Salvation, hunting for buried treasure, and working with everyone’s favorite scoundrel, the Drifter. Of course, there is a bunch of new loot to chase and activities to complete. Of course, the biggest piece of content added into the game is the reprised raid from the original Destiny, King’s Fall. Unless you claimed the Day One emblem, you will need to rerun this raid to finish all the challenges. The second challenge is called Devious Thievery and it’s tied to the Warpriest encounter. Unlike The Grass is Always Greener, this one is a little trickier and will require a bit more coordination with your team. Here’s how to complete the Devious Thievery challenge in Destiny 2:

How to Beat Devious Thievery

To complete the Devious Thievery challenge you will need to ensure that someone takes the Aura of the Initiate within 4 seconds of picking up the Brand Claimer buff. Meaning once you kill the Taken Knight and grab the Brand Claimer, you have about 4 seconds to take the Aura from whoever currently has it. If you don’t, the challenge will fail and you’ll need to restart.

This is a pretty rough challenge, if only because the room for error is so thin. Before you begin, I recommend picking three people to be designated as Brand Claimers. For simplicity’s sake, you should make the brand claimers the folks who are stepping on the plates in each of the three main areas. Meaning if you are stepping on the plate on the left, you will also be responsible for killing any Taken Knight that spawns top left during the damage phase. The trick to this is ensuring you can swiftly make it back to the aura holder without exceeding four seconds.

To achieve this, I recommend doing most of your damage phase in the middle of the room. This will ensure that anyone with the Brand Claimer buff on the left or right side can easily reach the aura holder. You can do this for three of the damage phases, so long as the last person holding the aura informs their team when to move behind one of the three pillars. While this will still be a very narrow time constraint, only having to rotate to the center of the room does make things a bit easier. It just means you might need to cut your damage phase early so you can reach the right or left pillar.

Additionally, you can always have the aura holder run towards the brand claimer when they grab the buff. Even though you will lose some seconds of damage, it will ease the pressure of reaching where everyone is shooting. Just make sure to keep communications clear, as you’ll want to ensure both the brand claimers and the aura holders are on the same page. With a bit of extra effort and a little luck, you should be able to complete the Devious Thievery challenge in Destiny 2.