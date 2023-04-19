How to Beat the All Hands Challenge in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the new raid, Root of Nightmares. On the Witness’ pyramid ship, players will battle through hordes of Cabal enemies to face off against formerly imprisoned, Nezarec. Like previous raids, Root of Nightmares has weekly challenges that players will need to complete if they want to unlock the Dream Warrior title. Here’s how to beat the fourth and final weekly challenge, All Hands during Root of Nightmares’ Nezarec encounter in Destiny 2.

(Given this is a challenge guide, it is written under the assumption that you know how to do the mechanics of the fourth encounter.)

All Hands Challenge Guide – Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

To complete the All Hands challenge, each member of your fireteam has to hit both a Light and Dark node before the damage phase begins. Meaning that all six players have to activate one Light node on the left side and one Dark node on the right. While this sounds tricky, it’s actually fairly easy to coordinate and only requires a bit of speed. Before the encounter begins, divide your team up into two groups of three. Have each of these teams start either on the Light or Dark side. Now determine an order in each of those teams for how they will activate the nodes.

An example of this is: Player 1 will activate Dark node 1, Player 2 will activate Dark node 2, and Player 3 will activate Dark node 3. Once you finish the three nodes on your team’s starting area, switch sides with the other team. This means the Dark team will be completing the last three Light nodes and vice versa. If done correctly, the All Hands challenge order will look like this:

Player 1 activates Dark node 1

Player 2 activates Dark node 2

Player 3 activates Dark node 3

Player 4 activates Light node 1

Player 5 activates Light node 2

Player 6 activates Light node 3

Switch sides

Player 1 activates Light node 4

Player 2 activates Light node 5

Player 3 activates Light node 6

Player 4 activates Dark node 4

Player 5 activates Dark node 5

Player 6 activates Dark node 6

DPS Phase begins

Remember, both teams need to be completing their sides around the same time! Speed is key here, as you will waste some swapping positions in the arena. You will also want to designate one teammate to shoot Nezerac’s chest to stop him from launching your fireteam into the air. For those playing on Master difficulty, designate Player 1 and Player 4 as the Champion killers. They will slay these foes right after they activate their first nodes on each side since they have the most time between position swaps.

Keep in mind, if you go to a second or third phase you’ll need to do the safe room mechanic. This will not fail the challenge, so don’t worry about hitting the nodes to create a safety chamber for your team. Once you finally kill Nezarec, so long as you’ve followed this sequence and everyone has hit a Dark and Light node prior to the DPS phase you will complete Destiny 2’s All Hands Challenge.