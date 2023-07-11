How FFXIV Data Center Travel Works (Patch 6.18); Transfers, Restrictions, and More

In Final Fantasy XIV, players can temporarily transfer to other servers in-game thanks to the World visit system, letting them link up and play with others outside their home server. However, this only lets you visit servers on your own Data Center. That changed with FFXIV Patch 6.18 released on July 5, 2022. It’s the update that introduced the new Data Center travel system.

A Data Center acts as a house that hosts several servers, which helps divvy up the player base accordingly. They’re also grouped by region so you can get a better connection while playing, depending on where you live. But choosing a Data Center for your character to live on is still one of the first tough decisions you have to make. Which servers do your friends play on? What’s the community like on those servers? For some, it didn’t really matter. And now, it matters less thanks to the Data Center travel system.

How Data Center travel works

Data Center travel is a fairly simply process, but can be difficult to figure out for the first time. Players are no longer restricted from interacting with friends from other Data Centers, but they are limited by regions, meaning players on an EU Data Center cannot visit someone with a character on an NA Data Center, for example. Director Naoki Yoshida mentioned that the FFXIV team may consider opening these borders between regional Data Centers in the future, and will continue to monitor player activity and in-game economic factors which could influence the decision.

First, you must initiate data center travel by selecting “Visit Another Data Center” from the character login menu for the character you want to log in as. From there, you must select a Data Center as a destination and the server you want to visit. Once you initiate the transfer, you will be kicked back to the title screen as the game processes the character transfer.

You cannot cancel or back out while the transfer is processing and must wait for it to finish before doing anything in-game. Once it is done, you can then log in as your character and enjoy your visit. You can play any and all of the FFXIV content and party up with others while visiting a different Data Center, and your character gets a [Traveler] tag next to their name. If you want to go back, you must repeat the same process to return to your home Data Center and server, except this time choose “Return to Home World.”

Restrictions for Data Center travel

All of the same restrictions while visiting a different server apply when on a different Data Center. If you’re not familiar or need a refresher, here are some of the notable things you cannot do when visiting other servers.

Access your retainers.

Access to legendary and unspoiled gathering nodes.

Sell anything on the Market Board (but you can still purchase items there).

Access the Moogle Delivery Service.

Form or join a free company, and view free company information.

Enter the housing lottery and purchase a housing plot or an apartment.

Hold or attend Ceremonies of Eternal Bonding (in-game weddings).

Enter Triple Triad and Lord of Vermillion tournaments, or buy Cactpot tickets at the Gold Saucer.

In addition to the aforementioned restrictions, you cannot use free company chat or cross-world linkshell chat from your home Data Center. PVP teams chat and ranked Crystalline Conflict matches are also unavailable while visiting a different Data Center. However, you will be able to join cross-world linkshells that exist other Data Centers. However, chat for linkshells you join on other Data Centers will not be available in your home Data Center.

Check out the official FFXIV site, The Lodestone, for all the restrictions applied when visiting other servers and Data Centers.

FFXIV Data Centers and which servers they house

The following is a list of the FFXIV Data Centers and servers to help illustrate how they are distributed across the world and which ones you’ll be able to visit.

North America

Primal Behemoth, Excalibur, Exodus, Famfrit, Hyperion, Lamia, Leviathan, Ultros

Aether Adamantoise, Cactuar, Faerie, Gilgamesh, Jenova, Midgardsormr, Sargatanas, Siren

Crystal Balmung, Brynhildr, Coeurl, Diabalos, Goblin, Malboro, Mateus, Zalera

Dynamis Hallicarnassus, Maduin, Marilith, Seraph



Europe

Chaos Cerberus, Louisoix, Moogle, Omega, Phantom, Ragnarok, Sagittarius Spriggan

Light Alpha, Lich, Odin, Phoenix, Raiden, Shiva, Twintania, Zodiark



Japan

Elemental Aegis, Atomos, Carbuncle, Garuda, Gungnir, Kujata, Ramuh, Tonberry, Typhon, Unicorn

Gaia Alexander, Bahamut, Durandal, Fenrir, Ifrit, Ridill, Tiamat, Ultima, Valefor, Yojimbo, Zeromus

Mana Anima, Asura, Belias, Chocobo, Hades, Ixion, Mndragora, Masamune, Pandaemonium, Shinryu, Titan

Meteor Belias, Mandragora, Ramuh, Shinryu, Unicorn, Valefor, Yojimbo, Zeromus



Oceania

Materia Bismarck, Ravana, Sephirot, Sophia, Zurvan



This article was edited by Jessica Scharnagle on 7/11/2023