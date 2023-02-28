Here’s a Code for a Free Emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Lightfall is here in Destiny 2, and there’s plenty to do and see. New Strand powers, Neomuna, and more are finally available to explore. But while you’re fighting the enemies of humanity and the Traveler, it’s important to look your best. So, here’s a free Destiny 2 code you can redeem to get yourself the swanky new Limitless Horizon emblem.

Simply head over to Bungie’s code redemption site and input the following code: XMY-G9M-6XH. This will unlock the Limitless Horizon emblem in Destiny 2. In order to get it, you’ll have to log out if you’re already in-game. When you go back in, head to the Collections tab. From there, navigate to the General page. You should see the Limitless Horizon emblem located near the end of the list.

Once you pull Limitless Horizon from your Collections page in Destiny 2, it’ll appear in your recently acquired list. From there, you can equip the emblem — just make sure you have enough space in your inventory. It’s a pretty neat-looking little emblem, colorful and bright.

While you’re here, don’t forget to check out the rest of our guides for Destiny 2 Lightfall! We have resources on unlocking Strand, completing Exotic quests, builds, and more. Let us know what you think of the emblem and of Lightfall so far in the comments below.