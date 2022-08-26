Genshin Impact Padisarah Guide - Padisarah Locations, Uses

The Genshin Impact Padisarah is one of the latest materials to arrive in the game, and it’s yet another material that can’t be purchased in shops. The 3.0 update of the ever-increasing RPG has brought upon dozens of new additions, but not everything is going to be laid out and explained from the get-go. This guide dives into the Padisarah locations, how to harvest it, as well as the uses for the material around your characters.

Genshin Impact Padisarah Locations – Where to Find the Padisarah

If you're looking to harvest Padisarah, you're in luck, as there are several locations to pick from. Padisarah is usually found on the ground as it's a fairly standard plant, but there are a few key locations in which you're likely to spot them more often.

First off, know that you can purchase the material from Jut at 1000 a piece, but the stock is quite limited. If you’re interested in gathering larger quantities, and for free no less, check the list below.

You can find Padisarah in the following locations:

The biggest population of Padisarah resides in the vicinity of Vanarana, heading towards the eastern corner of the area and sprawling around that direction

All around the Avidya Forest, all the way up north and cutting through the area until you end up in the double road intersection all the way south

While it's common to find Rukkhashava Mushrooms around Lokapala Jungle, there are many Padisarah spawn points southwest of the location

In order to harvest it, all you need to do is approach the material and interact with it. It’s a fairly simple task, although you may have to climb around to get some of them, so keep an eye on that stamina.

And that’s pretty much it! Compared to other recent materials, the Padisarah is definitely the most elusive of the bunch. On one end, you won’t have to be running around much to gather plenty of them, and the locations are fairly close to each other. But yeah, it’s different.

Genshin Impact Padisarah Uses

If you're wondering what are the uses for the Padisarah, well, there aren't many of them for the time being. You can find the current use below

At the moment, the Padisarah isn’t required for any character’s ascension phases

You can use Padisarah to cook the Biryani , which asks for 1x Padisarah, 2x Spice, 3x Raw Meat, and 4x Rice

You can also use Padisarah to cook the Tahchin, which asks for 1x Padisarah, 2x Fish, 2x Fowl, and 4x Rice

That is all you need to know about the Genshin Impact Padisarah material for the time being. Best of luck gathering it, and remember to use it for those crafting recipes in case you're in need of some new meals for your characters!