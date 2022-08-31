Fortnite Play Your Way Quests: Rainbow Royale 2022 Rewards

The Fortnite Play Your Way quests are inbound, marking the return of the Rainbow Royale event in 2022. Such as last year, there are tons of in-game rewards to earn, all tailored around celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride. I mean, it’s still Fortnite we’re talking about here, but you may be interested in some of the cosmetics at the very least. This guide explains what the Play Your Way quests involved, how to access the required maps and game modes, as well as the reward requirements.
Fortnite Play Your Way Quests List
Below are all the Play Your Way quests during Fortnite‘s Rainbow Royale 2022 event:
- Complete achievements at Rainbow Crossroads (10 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 0487-8528-5944
- Complete achievements at Rainbow Crossroads (5 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 0487-8528-5944
- Throw some paint at Rainbow Crossroads! (20 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 0487-8528-5944
- Eliminate 3 opponents without dying in One Shot Gun Game (5 times total, apparently): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 0345-9115-1287
- Eliminate opponents in One Shot Gun Game (55 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 0345-9115-1287
- Deal 10,000 damage in 10 seconds in Frozst Survival: Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 2228-7588-2382
- Reach level 20 in Frozst Survival: Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 2228-7588-2382
- Complete 3 biomes in Escape the World Parkour: Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 6831-5416-6480
- Complete Escape the World Parkour: Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 6831-5416-6480
- Deal damage to opponents in GO GOATED! (5,000 damage total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 3305-1551-7747
- Destroy structures in GO GOATED! (50 structures total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 3305-1551-7747
- Outlive Monsters in Monster Wars (3 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 4164-3090-6037
- Spend Gold in Monster Wards (750 gold total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 4164-3090-6037
It’s worth mentioning that these quests have to be accessed via the Discovery tab, so, they can’t be completed in regular Battle Royale or Zero Build modes, for example. For it, go ahead and use the codes after selecting the Discovery tab from the lobby.
Keep in mind that the quests will be available starting August 31 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET until September 16, as well as the rewards, so plan accordingly ahead of time!
Fortnite Play Your Way Rewards – All Rainbow Royale 2022 Items
There are many rewards involved in the Rainbow Royale 2022 event. Firstly, completing certain number of Play Your Way quests will net you some cool in-game cosmetics, as well as a pickaxe, but that’s not all. You can also head over to the Item Shop and grab a few Rainbow Royale-themed items for free. You can find the list below:
- The Dip emote: It’s a serve
- Every Heart emoticon: Heart of hues
- Prismatic Keepsakes spray: Leave your mark… and some mementos
- Say It Proud lobby track: Press play and celebrate Rainbow Royale 2022
- Mazy and the Echoes loading screen: Friends. Allies. Found family. Art by Sophie Campbell
- Rainbow Royale 2021 loading screen: Everyone’s welcome aboard the Battle Bus
In addition, if you happen to have missed the rewards from Rainbow Royale 2021, you can also go ahead and redeem those before the event ends on September 16. Best of luck, and fuck fascists!