Fortnite Play Your Way Quests: Rainbow Royale 2022 Rewards

The Fortnite Play Your Way quests are inbound, marking the return of the Rainbow Royale event in 2022. Such as last year, there are tons of in-game rewards to earn, all tailored around celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride. I mean, it’s still Fortnite we’re talking about here, but you may be interested in some of the cosmetics at the very least. This guide explains what the Play Your Way quests involved, how to access the required maps and game modes, as well as the reward requirements.

Fortnite Play Your Way Quests List

Below are all the Play Your Way quests during Fortnite‘s Rainbow Royale 2022 event:

Complete achievements at Rainbow Crossroads (10 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 0487-8528-5944

(10 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code Complete achievements at Rainbow Crossroads (5 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 0487-8528-5944

(5 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code Throw some paint at Rainbow Crossroads! (20 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 0487-8528-5944

(20 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code Eliminate 3 opponents without dying in One Shot Gun Game (5 times total, apparently): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 0345-9115-1287

(5 times total, apparently): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code Eliminate opponents in One Shot Gun Game (55 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 0345-9115-1287

(55 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code Deal 10,000 damage in 10 seconds in Frozst Survival : Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 2228-7588-2382

: Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code Reach level 20 in Frozst Survival : Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 2228-7588-2382

: Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code Complete 3 biomes in Escape the World Parkour : Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 6831-5416-6480

: Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code Complete Escape the World Parkour : Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 6831-5416-6480

: Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code Deal damage to opponents in GO GOATED! (5,000 damage total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 3305-1551-7747

(5,000 damage total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code Destroy structures in GO GOATED! (50 structures total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 3305-1551-7747

(50 structures total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code Outlive Monsters in Monster Wars (3 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 4164-3090-6037

(3 total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code Spend Gold in Monster Wards (750 gold total): Rewards 10,000 XP — use the code 4164-3090-6037

It’s worth mentioning that these quests have to be accessed via the Discovery tab, so, they can’t be completed in regular Battle Royale or Zero Build modes, for example. For it, go ahead and use the codes after selecting the Discovery tab from the lobby.

You May Also Like:

Keep in mind that the quests will be available starting August 31 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET until September 16, as well as the rewards, so plan accordingly ahead of time!

Fortnite Play Your Way Rewards – All Rainbow Royale 2022 Items

There are many rewards involved in the Rainbow Royale 2022 event. Firstly, completing certain number of Play Your Way quests will net you some cool in-game cosmetics, as well as a pickaxe, but that’s not all. You can also head over to the Item Shop and grab a few Rainbow Royale-themed items for free. You can find the list below:

The Dip emote : It’s a serve

: It’s a serve Every Heart emoticon : Heart of hues

: Heart of hues Prismatic Keepsakes spray : Leave your mark… and some mementos

: Leave your mark… and some mementos Say It Proud lobby track : Press play and celebrate Rainbow Royale 2022

: Press play and celebrate Rainbow Royale 2022 Mazy and the Echoes loading screen : Friends. Allies. Found family. Art by Sophie Campbell

: Friends. Allies. Found family. Art by Sophie Campbell Rainbow Royale 2021 loading screen: Everyone’s welcome aboard the Battle Bus

In addition, if you happen to have missed the rewards from Rainbow Royale 2021, you can also go ahead and redeem those before the event ends on September 16. Best of luck, and fuck fascists!