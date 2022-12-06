Fire and Forget Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Fire and Forget is an aggressive Stasis linear fusion rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Fire and Forget in Destiny 2

You can get Fire and Forget from completing Season of the Seraph seasonal activities, or by focusing it at the H.E.L.M. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight versions of the weapon, you can also craft it.

Fire and Forget God Rolls

Fire and Forget PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Field Prep

Focused Fury or Chill Clip

Masterwork: Charge Time

As our second-ever aggressive frame linear fusion rifle in Destiny 2, Fire and Forget joins the esteemed company of Stormchaser as a solid DPS weapon, provided you can manage the recoil. As a Stasis weapon, it can more easily benefit from Font of Might, meaning that it could potentially become a DPS standard for Stasis users. In that capacity, Focused Fury is your go-to damage perk — there’s no Firing Line on this thing, but that’s fine. Field Prep combos nicely with Veist Stinger and gives you faster reloads as long as you’re crouching. Don’t sleep on this thing, especially if you’re a Stasis main. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

Fire and Forget PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Rangefinder

Demolitionist or Harmony

Masterwork: Charge Time

To be honest, Fire and Forget is probably not going to wow in the Crucible as much as it does in PVE. You’ve got Rangefinder, which is nice, but it’s easier to land your hits with a standard, non-aggressive linear fusion rifle. Could work, but there are better options for your heavy slot.

That’s about it for Fire and Forget. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.