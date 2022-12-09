Fioritura-59 Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Fioritura-59 is a rapid-fire Void sidearm. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Fioritura-59 in Destiny 2

You can obtain Fioritura-59 through world drops or by ranking up with vendors. It is also occasionally sold by Banshee-44.

Fioritura-59 God Rolls

Fioritura-59 PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Threat Detector

Repulsor Brace

Masterwork: Stability

Do you like rapid-fire sidearm frames? Are you a Void subclass user? If you answered yes to both of these questions, then you’ll probably apprecaite Fioritura-59 in Destiny 2. If not, well, odds are you won’t. This weapon isn’t helped in PVE by its perk pool, which features a lot of perks that aren’t usually the play outside of the Crucible. In the third column, Threat Detector is probably the most generally effective perk, giving you better stability, handling, and reload speed when near enemies. In the fourth, Repulsor Brace works great on Fioritura-59, especially since it can get Volatile Rounds and easily spread that debuff around, granting you an overshield whenever you get a kill. Like most sidearms you aren’t going to want to take it into high-level content, but it can be fun in general activities.

Fioritura-59 PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Killing Wind

Kill Clip

Masterwork: Range

Many of the perks on the Fioritura-59 seem to suit it to Destiny 2 PVP. The combination of Killing Wind and Kill Clip is a fantastic one, giving you a huge boost to range, mobility, handling, and damage on a kill after a reload. (Oh, and don’t forget that the Suros Synergy Origin Trait procs whenever you reload, too.) If you prefer a little more of an advantage in getting kills in the first place, then I’d suggest Hip-Fire Grip in the third column.

That’s about it for Fioritura-59. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.