FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – December 2022 Irregular Tomestone Guide

Yet another FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove is starting soon, with players once again able to gain Irregular Tomestones in exchange for… pretty much just playing the game! Those already familiar with the event will know the gist by now. Players can run specially marked dungeons (indicated by a Moogle icon in the Duty Finder) and receive special Irregular Tomestones (a type of currency unique to this event). Then you can trade the Tomestones for prizes by speaking to any Itinerant Moogle NPC within one of the three, original capital cities.

These events usually roll around between big patches — ending exactly when the latest numbered patch launches. In this case, the Moogle Tomestone event begins on December 12, 2020. It will then end whenever FFXIV patch 6.3 launches. That’s supposed to be sometime in January 2023. This latest batch of currency is furthermore called “Irregular Tomestones of Creation.” But don’t let the complicated name throw you off. Basically every Moogle event has a slightly different name. Yet the stones spend in exactly the same way every time.

Speaking of which…

Itinerant Moogle Locations

This is where you can find any of the NPC Moogles during the event. These shopkeepers trade exclusively in Irregular Tomestones. Make sure to visit them to spend your stuff!

X: 9.4 U: 11.6 – Limsa Lominsa Lower Deck

– Limsa Lominsa Lower Deck X: 12.4, Y: 12.1 – New Gridania

– New Gridania X: 9.6, Y 9.1 – Ul’dah, Steps of Nald

x7 Moogle Tomestone Activities

Actually acquiring Irregular Tomestones requires running Duty Finder activities. Specifically ones marked for the event, which rotate slightly every time the Moogle Treasure Trove rolls around. And since changes to the Main Scenario Quest (namely the Praetorium and Castrum Meridianum) it’s no longer possible to get 10 Tomestones for one activity. You can, however, still get a maximum of seven Tomestones each time you complete the following instances during the event.

Dun Scaith – Alliance Raid (requires Level 60)

Alliance Raid (requires Level 60) The Praetorium – Main Scenario Quest (requires Level 50)

x5 Moogle Tomestone Activities

Or you can grab a guaranteed five Moogle Tomestones from this event.

The Weeping City of Mhach – Alliance Raid (requires Level 60)

x3-x5 Moogle Tomestone Activities (PVP)

PVP activities, meanwhile, work slightly differently than dungeons and raids. For these, you will be awarded either three or five Irregular Tomestones of Creation at the end. If your team loses, you will receive three. If your team wins, you will receive five. Simple! Each of these activities also requires a combat class at Level 30 or above.

The Hidden Gorge

Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam)

The Fields of Glory (Shatter)

Seal Rock (Seize)

The Borderland Ruins (Secure)

x4 Moogle Tomestone Activities

The following activities award four Tomestones apiece upon completion. They’re all Level 50 activities and mostly standard dungeons. The one exception being Castrum Meridianum, which is part of the Main Scenario Quest missions. Though even that is basically a standard, four-player dungeon these days.

Halatali (Hard)

Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard)

Castrum Meridianum

x3 Moogle Tomestone Activities

The Void Ark – Alliance Raid (requires Level 60)

Alliance Raid (requires Level 60) The Porta Decumana – Trial (requires Level 50; this standalone duty replaced part of The Praetorium and can now be completed as a separate activity)

– Trial (requires Level 50; this standalone duty replaced part of The Praetorium and can now be completed as a separate activity) Dzemael Darkhold – Dungeon (requires Level 44)

– Dungeon (requires Level 44) Cutter’s Cry – Dungeon (requires Level 38)

– Dungeon (requires Level 38) The Sunken Temple of Qarn – Dungeon (requires Level 35)

x2 Moogle Tomestone Activities

Kugane Ohashi – Trial (requires Level 70; part of the Hildibrand quest series)

Trial (requires Level 70; part of the Hildibrand quest series) Battle in the Big Keep – Trial (requires Level 50; part of the Hildibrand quest series)

– Trial (requires Level 50; part of the Hildibrand quest series) Battle on the Big Bridge – Trial (requires Level 50; part of the Hildibrand quest series)

Moogle Treasure Trove December 2022 – What to Buy

You can find a complete list of what’s available during this event in the section after this one. However, since most players won’t grind enough Irregular Tomestones of Creation to get everything, we can help you prioritize a bit.

First off, note that anything marked “key,” “horn,” or “fife” is actually a mount. These items will appear in your inventory as consumables and — once used — will permanently unlock the specified mount in your collection on the character that uses them. For example, the Albino Karakul Horn will unlock the Albino Karakul mount. You can skip these entirely if you simply don’t care about mount cosmetics.

However, if you do care about mounts, we highly recommend you get the Falcon Ignition Key (if you don’t have it already) first. This is a rotating event reward that is currently unavailable through normal play in FFXIV. If you don’t get it this time, you’ll have to wait for the Falcon to rotate back in during some other event. Every other mount on this list, by comparison, is available via grinding and/or a random drop.

Similarly, the Namazu Neckerchief is only available during events. It’s not the most obvious or exciting reward given its small size (especially for the hefty price of 100 Tomestones). We’d put this pretty low on the list of priorities unless you really like Namazu. Even so, it’s worth noting for its exclusivity.

By contrast, we highly recommend looking into purchasing the Ballroom Etiquette – Intelligent Impressions, Ballroom Etiquette – Overzealous Affirmations, Spotted Fedora, and Spotted Spencer items. These are all available via RNG drops or grinding. However, they’re each tied to a very difficult, tedious, or otherwise obscure activity. Ballroom Etiquette – Intelligent Impressions, for instance, is a consumable that unlocks the /read emote (similar to the way horns unlock mounts). You can acquire this via the Firmament in Ishgard. However, it normally requires a crafting and/or gathering class and a whopping 1800 Skybuilder’s Scrips to purchase. That’s a lot, in case you don’t play Disciple of the Hand or Land.

Speaking of crafting, all of the 20-Tomestone items (e.g. the Barrel Table) are furniture for houses and apartments. If you don’t care about decorating, you can safely skip these. Even if you do, they’re usually available on the Market Board if you don’t want to (or can’t) make them yourself.

Other permanent unlocks include the full set of Black Shroud Riding Maps for 10 Irregular Tomestones apiece. These can be acquired via Grand Company hunts or the Blue Mage activity the Masked Carnivale. These are both side activities that require a decent bit of grinding. Not to mention they’re a bit off-the-beaten-path for a large number of players. Consider buying the maps now to save yourself the trouble. If you’re not familiar with Riding Maps, by the way, each permanently increases your mount speed in the specified location.

Last but certainly not least are the high-priority consumables. These include Ostensibly Special Timeworn Maps and MGP Platinum Cards. Both are exceptional ways to make other types of currency in FFXIV. The maps are Level 80 treasure maps (basically just Timeworn Zonureskin Maps) with a guaranteed treasure portal at the end of each. These portals lead to special eight-player mini-dungeons that have with a chance to drop wonderfully rare crafting materials that often sell for immense amounts of gil on the Market Board. MGP Platinum Cards, meanwhile, will automatically dump an extra 50,000 MGP apiece into your character’s coffers. This is a great way to skip the grind and buy exclusive mounts and other cosmetics from the Gold Saucer.

Moogle Treasure Trove December 2022 Rewards

And here’s the full list:

Namazu Neckerchief – 100 Tomestones

– 100 Tomestones Hallowed Kamuy Fife – 50 Tomestones

– 50 Tomestones Albino Karakul Horn – 50 Tomestones

– 50 Tomestones Falcon Ignition Key – 50 Tomestones

– 50 Tomestones Ballroom Etiquette – Overzealous Affirmations – 50 Tomestones

– 50 Tomestones The Ancient City Orchestrion Roll – 50 Tomestones

– 50 Tomestones Heartless Orchestrion Roll – 50 Tomestones

– 50 Tomestones Ballroom Etiquette – Intelligent Impressions – 30 Tomestones

– 30 Tomestones Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x2 – 30 Tomestones

– 30 Tomestones Ishgardian Half Barding – 30 Tomestones

– 30 Tomestones Spotted Fedora – 30 Tomestones (cannot be worn by Viera or Hrothgar)

– 30 Tomestones (cannot be worn by Viera or Hrothgar) Spotted Spencer – 30 Tomestones

– 30 Tomestones Drake Horn – 30 Tomestones

– 30 Tomestones Direwolf Whistle – 30 Tomestones

– 30 Tomestones Xanthos Whistle – 30 Tomestones

– 30 Tomestones Enbarr Whistle – 30 Tomestones

– 30 Tomestones Dark Lanner Whistle – 30 Tomestones

– 30 Tomestones Sophic Lanner Whistle – 30 Tomestones

– 30 Tomestones MGP Platinum Card – 30 Tomestones

– 30 Tomestones Brick Garden Wall – 20 Tomestones

– 20 Tomestones Marble Alcove Bed – 20 Tomestones

– 20 Tomestones Mahogany Aqueduct – 20 Tomestones

– 20 Tomestones Indoor Pond – 20 Tomestones

– 20 Tomestones Barrel Table – 20 Tomestones

– 20 Tomestones Giant Beaver Burger Set – 20 Tomestones

– 20 Tomestones Stage Curtain – 20 Tomestones

– 20 Tomestones Augmented Lost Allagan Surcoat of Fending – 15 Tomestones

– 15 Tomestones Augmented Lost Allagan Surcoat of Maiming – 15 Tomestones

– 15 Tomestones Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Striking – 15 Tomestones

– 15 Tomestones Augmented Lost Allagan Jacket of Scouting – 15 Tomestones

– 15 Tomestones Augmented Lost Allagan Jacket of Aiming – 15 Tomestones

– 15 Tomestones Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Casting – 15 Tomestones

– 15 Tomestones Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Healing – 15 Tomestones

– 15 Tomestones Central Shroud Riding Map – 10 Tomestones

– 10 Tomestones East Shroud Riding Map – 10 Tomestones

– 10 Tomestones South Shroud Riding Map – 10 Tomestones

– 10 Tomestones North Shroud Riding Map – 10 Tomestones

– 10 Tomestones Mor Dhona Riding Map – 10 Tomestones

– 10 Tomestones Coerthas Central Highlands Riding Map – 10 Tomestones

– 10 Tomestones Mutamix Bubblypots Card – 10 Tomestones

– 10 Tomestones Memeroon Card – 10 Tomestones

– 10 Tomestones Mist Dragon Card – 7 Tomestones

– 7 Tomestones Ultima, the High Seraph Card – 7 Tomestones

– 7 Tomestones Wind-up Meateate – 7 Tomestones

– 7 Tomestones Smoulder Orchestrion Roll – 7 Tomestones

– 7 Tomestones Coming Home Orchestrion Rol l – 7 Tomestones

l – 7 Tomestones Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x10 – 1 Tomestones

There you have it! This should be most of what you need to know for the December 2022 Moogle Treasure Trove event. Have a relatively happy grind and we’ll see you at Patch 6.3!