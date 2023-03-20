FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide – Macros, Rotations, New Glows

The second improvement for your FFXIV Splendorous Tools will upgrade them into Crystalline variants. This change does not provide a new design. However, it does provide a new glow as well as unique perks on the tools themselves. Chora-Zoi at Crystarium (X: 11.4, Y: 10.7) is once again your go-to for the job with an almost-identical upgrade method to the previous stage. Only this time with more items required.

This stage starts with the quest “An Adaptive Tool.” The same scrip materials seen in the last stage are used again, but with entirely new recipes. Gathering classes have brand-new items in new locations to obtain, but these also still involve the same collectable mechanics and hidden items. Ultimately nothing is very new this time around — aside from some really cool-looking main hand equipment.

As a reminder, all classes must have the relevant quest and Augmented Splendorous tool equipped to be able to gather or craft the required items for this stage. Fishers will not be stopped from attempting to fish, but you will not obtain any fish that you need, so always check you have your tool equipped.

Once you obtain all of the materials for your desired class (or classes), simply return to Quinnana and exchange the listed items in the Trade Goods Exchange menu to upgrade these.

This upgrade will require 30 of each crafted item. The recipes you need to craft are different from the previous stage, but the scrip items used as crafting materials remain the same this time around. You can find the required crafting materials (e.g. Select Ironwood Lumber) under the “White Crafters’ Scrip Exchange” category when speaking to Quinnana outside of The Crystalline Mean.

This stage requires 90 Adaptive Components earned by turning in collectables again. Each collectable gives three such components at their highest tier of collectability rating. Thus, 30 crafts will be required at maximum collectability to obtain the 90 Adaptive Components this stage requires.

The cost of the scrip items remains the same as in the previous step: 30 scrips per crafting material. Due to having more required crafts this time around, however, each class will require 1,500 scrips worth of materials — or a total of 12,000 to complete every single tool.

The below macros should allow you to easily make this gear. One is for players with higher stats while one is for those wearing level 90 scrip gear. The macro for scrip gear will require one HQ material. It does not matter what material out of the two that you use, though.

High Stat Macro | 3706, 3771, 549 + HQ Calamari Ripeni

/ac “Muscle Memory” <wait.3>

/ac Manipulation <wait.2>

/ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3>

/ac Veneration <wait.2>

/ac “Waste Not II” <wait.2>

/ac Groundwork <wait.3>

/ac “Careful Synthesis” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac Innovation <wait.2>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac Innovation <wait.2>

/echo Macro #1 finished <se.0>

/ac “Trained Finesse” <wait.3>

/ac “Trained Finesse” <wait.3>

/ac “Great Strides” <wait.2>

/ac “Byregot’s Blessing” <wait.3>

/ac “Careful Synthesis” <wait.3>

/echo Craft finished <se.1>

Low Stat Macro | 3610/3212/518 + HQ Calamari Ripeni + 1 HQ Material

/ac “Muscle Memory” <wait.3>

/ac Manipulation <wait.2>

/ac Veneration <wait.2>

/ac “Waste Not II” <wait.2>

/ac Groundwork <wait.3>

/ac “Delicate Synthesis” <wait.3>

/ac “Delicate Synthesis” <wait.3>

/ac Innovation <wait.2>

/ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Advanced Touch” <wait.3>

/ac Innovation <wait.2>

/ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3>

/echo Macro #1 finished <se.0>

/ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Advanced Touch” <wait.3>

/ac Innovation <wait.2>

/ac “Trained Finesse” <wait.3>

/ac “Great Strides” <wait.2>

/ac “Byregot’s Blessing” <wait.3>

/ac “Careful Synthesis” <wait.3>

/echo Craft finished <se.1>

The second upgrade for gathering classes only requires a few additional items compared to the first upgrade. There should be no noticeable difference in the time it takes, unless your stats do not hit any of the collectable breakpoints. Though you once again need to gather both collectables and hidden items. This stage of the request requires 210 Adaptive Components and 210 Adaptive Crystals.

Again, collectables give one or three items depending on if you hit a threshold of 570 or 1000 collectability respectively. This means you will need 70-210 collectables (likely on the lower end of that number) to obtain all the Adaptive Components you need.

The best advice is once again drown yourself in Cordials and/or Hi-Cordials to gain as much GP as possible. Always go for 1,000 collectability when you have GP available and avoid spending any GP on Adaptive Crystals unless you only need more of those to finish the quest.

There are several stat breakpoints you should be aware of to ensure you get the most out of your gathering, some of which are the same as the previous stage. These node bonuses are not required but the collectable breakpoints may require you to adjust your rotation:

30-50% Boon Increase node bonus – 3145-3774 Perception.

3145-3774 Perception. +1 Integrity (skills and gathering attempts) node bonus – 900GP.

900GP. Collectable Skills – 3577 Gathering and Perception.

3577 Gathering and Perception. Meticulous and Intuition collectable proc chances – 3765 Gathering and Perception.

Fishers once again need a specific bait called Select Bait Ball to be able to catch their necessary fish. These fish are also only available when the quest is active. It is recommended to have Cordials and/or Hi-Cordials available to maintain buffs and skills. A minimum Perception stat of 2,300 is also very useful to ensure your fish are the right collectability. You may also notice that the advice and requirements for these fish are eerily similar to the previous stage; they’re just in different locations.

This stage requires 80 components. Turning in fish will give you either one or two components based on their collectability rating. If you have the required Perception, you will need to catch 40 of each fish. Mirror Image provides Rod Components while Spangled Pirarucu provides Reel Components.

Mirror Image

40 Required

Location: Il Mheg (X: 3, Y: 21)

Fishing Hole: Handmirror Lake

Collectability for 2 Components: 21+

Weather/Time Conditions: None

Bite Type: ‘!’ Bite

Bite Time: up to 8 seconds after casting

Specific Advice: Use Patience II and Precision Hookset on any ‘!’ bite that appears within 8 seconds. Use Identical Cast if your fish is Mirror Image. If the other fish, Grey Skipper bites then use Surface Slap.

Spangled Pirarucu

40 Required

Location: The Rak’tika Greatwood (X: 7, Y: 29)

Fishing Hole: Lake Tusi Mek’ta

Collectability for 2 Components: 998+

Weather/Time Conditions: None

Bite Type: ‘!!’ Bite

Bite Time: 12-16 seconds after casting

Specific Advice: Is the only ‘’!!’ fish available so use Prize Catch every hook. If you have a lot of GP spare because Spangled Pirarucu is being shy then use Identical Cast on your next Pirarucu to use up some GP.

Return to the Endwalker Relic Tools Hub | Next Step is Not Yet Available