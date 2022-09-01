Every Firefly Pendant Location in The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I is finally here, so grab your revolver, don your flannel shirt, and stock up on supplies because it’s time to fight through hordes of infected once more. It’s a remake of the original game, with graphical and gameplay changes made so it’s more consistent with the 2020 sequel, The Last of Us Part II. For those looking to dive in, there are a ton of collectibles for you to hunt down in each of the nine major chapters. Here’s where to find all of the Firefly Pendants in The Last of Us Part I:

Quarantine Zone

Firefly Pendant 1

The first Firefly pendant you’ll come across in The Last of Us Part I can be found in the apartment you access via the ladder. This will be right after you first leave the walled city with Tess. Once you climb into the apartment, make your way across the hall into the bedroom. You should see a bed with a Firefly logo painted above it — the pendant is right next to the mattress on the left.

Firefly Pendant 2

Continue through the level until you help Tess cross the gap with the giant plank. Once you leave the building, head down the alleyway and duck under the broken fire escape. Before you move on, look at the tree to your left. You should see the pendant hanging from a branch. This one can be a bit difficult to see, but I promise it’s there.

Firefly Pendant 3

You can find the last Firefly pendant at the end of this mission when you meet Ellie. Once you regain control of Joel, you’ll enter a big courtyard with a bunch of bodies. Approach the one that’s slumped up against a bunch of newspaper boxes. Next to it, you’ll find the final Firefly pendant in this chapter.

The Outskirts

Firefly Pendant 1

Your next pendant can be found right before you enter the large office building filled with infected. Once you climb through some rubble, turn to your right to see a large terrace with a couple of trees and the walled city in the background. Hanging from the branch of the closest tree on the right is the only pendant in this chapter. You will need to shoot this down, so make sure you have at least one bullet saved to obtain this.

Firefly Pendant 2

The next Firefly pendant you’ll come across in The Outskirts is located inside the museum. Once you arrive at the museum you’ll go up a collapsed floor. Instead of continuing onwards, go to the top of the makeshift ramp and slide along the wall with the windows towards the display case at the other end. Inside you’ll find the second Firefly pendant in this chapter.

Firefly Pendant 3

After you escape the museum and make your way back outside, progress through the streets until you reach a flooded area. You’ll see a rotunda in the back right corner that’s partially flooded. Carefully go to this area and walk to the center of the rotunda. An indicator for the third pendant will appear in the middle, so press Triangle to pick it up. This one can be a little tricky to find, so keep an eye out for the shine of the pendant under the water.

Firefly Pendant 4

The final Firefly pendant in The Outskirts is located in the flooded subway tunnel you’re chased into by the armored car. Once you’re inside, dispatch the two guards and progress until you reach the water. Ellie will remark about not being able to swim, so go ahead of her via diving under the rubble. Once you emerge, look for a platform on the left you can climb onto. Ellie will catch up and pick up a flashlight by a corpse. Now dive into the water directly to the left of where she found the flashlight.

Underwater you will find a submerged room with some crafting materials and a Firefly pendant on the shelf along the wall. Additionally, if you surface there will be a pill bottle on the climbable platform. Make sure you keep an eye on your breath meter, otherwise, you might drown looking for this collectible!

Bill’s Town

Firefly Pendant 1

The first Firefly pendant in Bill’s Town can be located after you boost Ellie over the gate to let you through the locked door. Once you arrive on the main street, look for a crashed RV near the end of the road. You can climb on top of it via the car it slammed into. On the roof of the RV, you will find a Firefly pendant. I also recommend checking around the other buildings for additional supplies and crafting materials.

Firefly Pendant 2

This pendant is available after you meet Bill and head out of his safe room in the bar. Follow him down to the street where you’ll be attacked by some infected and a couple of Clickers. Once everything is dead, go towards the ambulance on the right and look for a street light. You should see the Firefly pendant hanging from this light, so shoot it down so you can pick it up.

Firefly Pendant 3

After completing the graveyard sequence, you will find yourself in a small neighborhood filled with infected. Along the fence, look for the red house on the right that has a Clicker and an infected enemy roaming around the property. Dispose of them and head inside the house to find one last infected roaming around the first floor.

Once you’ve killed this foe, look for the bathroom along the right on the first floor. Inside this room, you’ll find the Firefly pendant lying on the ground. It won’t be in the washroom like in the original game!

Pittsburgh

Firefly Pendant 1

When you arrive in Pittsburgh, progress through the chapter until you reach the two-story bookstore. This will be right after the highway encounter when you need to sneak by the guards that scare off the flock of birds on the road. Once you slip by them, you will be outside of a large building with more bandits wandering around. Go to the far left side of the structure until you see a metal staircase leading up to the next floor. Go to the back of the alley and behind an overturned desk: you’ll find the Firefly pendant on the ground.

Firefly Pendant 2

The next Firefly pendant isn’t until Ellie rescues Joel from the bandit trying to drown him. This is pretty far into the hotel, so don’t worry about missing it as you’re skulking around. After Ellie saves Joel, climbs up the ladder and then drops down through the hole in the floor. On the left you will see two bathrooms, the Firefly pendant is in the women’s restroom. You can find it in the last stall on the left.

Firefly Pendant 3

The final pendant in this chapter can be found after you’ve met Henry and Sam, once you take down the guards outside of the toy store. After the three thugs are killed, climb up onto the roof where two more guards will walk across some planks. Dispose of them and head inside the window. Don’t follow Sam and Henry into the room on the right. Instead, enter the bathroom on the left to find the last Firefly pendant in this chapter.

Suburbs

Firefly Pendant 1

You can get the first Firefly pendant right at the start of this chapter. After you gain control of Joel, head right towards the beached fishing boat. Climb onto the boat and drop through the hole in the deck to find the Firefly pendant right at your feet.

Firefly Pendant 2

The second Firefly pendant can also be found incredibly early on. Once you enter the sewers with everyone, walk forward a little until you see a storm drain on the right. Crawl up into it and crouch walk forward until you can stand. In this room on the left, you’ll find the Firefly pendant hanging from the grasp of a skeleton pinned under some rubble.

Firefly Pendant 3

Progress farther into the sewer until you reach the mechanical door puzzle. On the left, you will see a partially submerged car next to a tree. Jump into the water and dive down by the car. Near the front of the vehicle, you’ll find the Firefly pendant.

Firefly Pendant 4

You can find the final Firefly pendant in this chapter after you’ve escaped the sewers and are freely exploring the neighborhood. As you make your way down the road, Ellie will point out two dogs fighting at the end of the street. Go towards the front yard directly to the left of where the dogs are. You will see the Firefly pendant hanging from a tree.

Tommy’s Dam

Firefly Pendant 1

The first Firefly pendant in this chapter is available after Joel hangs out alone with Tommy. Walk with your brother until you reach a large room filled with huge turbines. There will be a workbench to the left of the control room, this is the area right after you can pet the dog. Head out into the main turbine room and down the stairs to the bottom floor. You’ll see a door leading to a small room with several crafting materials and some ammo lying around. Between the two smaller turbines you’ll find the Firefly pendant on the ground.

Firefly Pendant 2

Your next pendant is located on the ranch that Ellie runs off to. This will be after Joel and Tommy are ambushed by bandits. Once you arrive at the ranch, go to the back right room on the first floor. You will see a writing desk against the wall in this room. The pendant is resting on top of the desk.

University

Firefly Pendant 1

When you arrive at the university, go up the hill towards the large building complex and jump the small concrete barricade. When you arrive in the courtyard above, dismount your horse and approach the back right tree. You should see the pendant hanging from a branch. Now either shoot it down or hurl a bottle at it to knock it loose.

Firefly Pendant 2

The next pendant is located after you turn the generator on and raise the gate. Ride out into the next courtyard with Ellie but do not jump the large concrete barricade. Instead, look to your right at the building beside it. There should be a large hole in a wall you can climb through. Get on the dumpster, climb into the building, and pick up the pendant on the desk to your right.

Firefly Pendant 3

Unfortunately, the next pendant will require a little more work than normal to get. As you progress through the dorm rooms, you’ll eventually come to an area infested with Clickers and a Bloater. The pendant is inside the Bloater, because of course it is. Your first job should be to kill all the Clickers roaming the area, as they will make fighting this behemoth much harder.

Once they’re dispatched, equip the flamethrower and hurl a bottle past the Bloater. Its weak point is the back and the flamethrower is perfect for dispatching them. When it’s distracted, light this infected up and keep the pressure on. If you need to retreat, use the rooms to break the line of sight and get behind it with a shotgun or El Diablo. Once it’s dead, approach the Bloater’s body to find the pendant.

Firefly Pendant 4

Once you open the second gate for Ellie, ride the horse until you reach a large area with a bunch of medical tents everywhere. Go to the back left corner of this area where two tents are nestled in a corner. Inside the one on the right on a table is the fourth pendant.

Firefly Pendant 5

Finally, the last pendant in this chapter is located inside the science building. Once you reach the top floor, Joel will open a door and startle a bunch of monkeys inside. Once they scamper off, go to the back right corner of the room to find the last pendant in the University on the table.

Lakeside Resort

Firefly Pendant 1

The first Firefly Pendant will be available after you escape the first group of Clickers in the factory. David will ask you to find a ladder and boost Ellie up onto a catwalk. Once you’re on the catwalk, go forward and then hang a right. A Clicker will come stumbling out, so either stab or shoot it. Now go inside the room to find the pendant on a wooden crate.

Firefly Pendant 2

This pendant is available after your horse gets shot when Ellie attempts to flee from the marauders. Once you regain control, quickly head into the building and then go out the front door. On the right will be a gazebo where the last pendant in this chapter is located.

Bus Depot

Firefly Pendant 1

When you gain control of Joel at the start of the chapter, head down the highway until you go down the incline. You will see a school bus on the left and some orange cones at the bottom of the ramp. After you reach the end of the ramp, go left and around by the cones to find the pendant.

Firefly Pendant 2

This one is after Joel and Ellie watch the giraffes walk by. Head downstairs to the triage area and go toward the very end of this location. On the left, you can find the pendant hanging from one of the floodlamps so just shoot it off.

Firefly Pendant 3

The last pendant in this chapter is right before you go into the underground tunnel. You’ll pass by another bus going down the ramp, so hook a left when you reach the front. The pendant is on the other side of this vehicle.

The Firefly Lab

Firefly Pendant 1

The final Firefly pendant is located on the sixth floor of the hospital. After you ascend the staircase, look at the small office behind the counter. You will need a Shiv to open up this door and gain access to the last pendant on the table inside.

And that’s it! All you need to do is finish the chapter and you’ll have collected every Firefly pendant in The Last of Us Part I.