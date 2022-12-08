Europa.Eventide.Dome.Catwalk – Destiny 2 Resonance Amp Location

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

Along with all of this, players can also decipher codes given out to them by their Override Frequency to earn some IKELOS weapons. There are a lot of these and some of them can be pretty confusing. Here’s where to solve the Europa.Eventide.Dome.Catwalk. Resonance Amp code in Destiny 2:

Europa.Eventide.Dome.Catwalk. Amp Location

To claim the Europa.Eventide.Dome.Catwalk. Warmind node, load up the Europa destination map, and select the Eventide landing zone. This is in the far northern portion of the map. Once you land, look to your left towards the large metal dome that’s partially encased in ice. You should see a large hole (shown above) that lets you enter the building.

Upon entering the dome, look at the large catwalk suspended over the middle of the room. Jump up onto this walkway and then follow it along the left. You’ll eventually find the Warmind node at the end of the catwalk.

If you’re struggling with this, remember that your screen will get all fuzzy and the color will distort when you’re near one. You’ll also hear music the closer you get to the Warmind node. Once you find it, just hold down Interact to make it vanish and claim a random IKELOS weapon. This has a chance to be a Deepsight variant, but I’ve found the drop rate to be fairly low. At the time of writing this, you can only complete each Warmind node once. They will become unavailable after you’ve discovered them and it’s unclear if these will reset each week.