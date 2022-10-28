Enyo-D Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, Enyo-D is a 600 RPM kinetic submachine gun. Is it worth using over the game’s similar weapons? Let’s find out.

How to Get Enyo-D in Destiny 2

The Enyo-D submachine gun is available from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Enyo-D God Rolls

Enyo-D PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Tactical Mag

Feeding Frenzy

Rampage

With Feeding Frenzy and Rampage, the Enyo-D can perform admirably as an add-clear weapon in lower-level Destiny 2 activities. I prefer Rampage over Multikill Clip because even though the latter provides a bigger damage buff, it can’t be refreshed until you reload. Tactical Mag and Feeding Frenzy bring up Enyo-D’s reload speed, and while the Hakke Origin Trait isn’t going to help much most of the time, it can be useful if you’re running a Stasis build that involves creating a lot of crystals. Otherwise, Enyo-D is a solid PVE option that you probably won’t want to take into overly-challenging content.

Enyo-D PVP God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Accurized Rounds

Tunnel Vision or Fragile Focus

Rampage

Precision frame SMGs like Enyo-D recently got a minor buff to base and critical damage, while a couple — Shayura’s Wrath and Friction Fire — both had a minor zoom nerf. That might make Enyo-D a more appealing option moving forward, though I expect PVP players who like the archetype will stick with their Shayura’s — it’s got better reload speed, a more powerful perk pool, and far more effective Origin Trait. That said, Fragile Focus with a Range masterwork can compensate a little for the lack of Rangefinder, as Enyo-D naturally has an ok zoom stat. You’re basically forced into a kill-chaining perk on the fourth slot, unless you want to run something like Vorpal Weapon or Wellspring.

That’s about it for Enyo-D. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.