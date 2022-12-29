Does Legend Seraph Shield Scale in Destiny 2?

We’re into week four of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph now, and we’re seeing Bungie roll out Legend versions of many of the various seasonal activities. We just got a Legend version of the Seraph Shield mission, which sees Guardians infiltrate a House of Salvation-controlled orbital platform in an experience reminiscent of the Deep Stone Crypt raid. So, what changes in the Legend version of the activity? A number of things, actually.

Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend difficulty caps your power at 1580. It also presents you with a number of more heavily shielded and aggressive combatants. Additionally, the Chaff and Galvanized modifiers are on — these disable radar and make combatants more resilient and harder to stun, respectively.

But there are a couple of changes to the Legend version of Seraph’s Shield that Destiny 2 doesn’t tell you about. First, the activity scales according to the number of Guardians in your fireteam. Just like the Witch Queen Legend campaign, combatants will hit harder and take more damage as the number of players in the activity increases. Additionally, if you’re in a fireteam, each member only has one revive token and you’ll have to revive downed Guardians within 30 seconds or you’ll all wipe. This only applies in Darkness Zones, of course. Oh, and you don’t seem to be able to join the activity midway through, though you can freely switch your gear throughout.

All this means that for many players, it’s actually going to be easier to run Legend Seraph Shield in Destiny 2 solo, rather than with a fireteam. If you do run with a group, try to stick together so you can you get those rezzes without too much trouble. Remember that there are plenty of mods that can help you out while running solo activities this season. In particular, the Solo Operator mod provides a solid damage buff against all enemies.