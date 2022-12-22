Does Legend Heist Battlegrounds Have Matchmaking in Destiny 2?

As Season of the Seraph rolls on in Destiny 2, Bungie is following the pattern established by the past few years of content by introducing a higher-difficulty version of the seasonal activity. Hence, we now have a Legend version of Heist Battlegrounds, a set of missions in which Guardians infiltrate Warmind bunkers and regain control of pieces of Rasputin’s code. Typically, these higher-difficulty versions are not matchmade, unlike the base versions. Heist Battlegrounds seemed to mark a change, with the activity noting that it has matchmaking when selected in the H.E.L.M.

However, this appears to be a typo — Legend Heist Battlegrounds do not have matchmaking enabled. That means that, like in prior seasons, if you want to run the Legend version of this activity, you’ll need to find a fireteam yourself. While this is in line with Bungie’s established setup for this kind of content, it’s a little disappointing. It also raises some questions as to why the developer refuses to implement matchmaking for the game’s more difficult missions.

You could make the argument that matchmaking for Raids and even Dungeons would be tricky, since these activities require players to cooperate to solve time-sensitive puzzles in order to advance. But most of the difficulty in seasonal activities simply comes from strong and numerous enemies. If the issue is locked loadouts making it difficult to take on Champions, then Bungie could simply require each player to have the requisite mods equipped in order to matchmake into the activity.

Yes, you can use the official Destiny 2 app to find a fireteam, but if you can do that then why not just make these activities matchmade in the game itself? Legend Heist Battlegrounds lacking matchmaking is kind of a bummer, and hopefully this kind of thing is something Bungie will address in the future.