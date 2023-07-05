Destiny 2 Wicked Implement Guide – Exotic Deep Dive Mission

All those broken blades you’ve been collecting in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep lead to the Wicked Implement Exotic scout rifle. Wicked Implement comes with the Tithing Harvest perk that synchronizes with the weapon’s intrinsic trait and creates a Stasis shard that returns to you. Picking up Stasis shards also refills the magazine. Its intrinsic trait called Creeping Attrition slows targets after landing rapid precision shots.

1. Catch fish and offer broken blades

When you get the respective Exotic fish, you can offer broken blades at the Hive Thrall statues in Deep Dives. Even if you don’t get all of them, you can still access the secret Wicked Implement mission as long as someone on your fireteam ignites all three statues during your Deep Dive run.

Also, we have guides on how to get the unique Exotic fish and their Hive statue locations:

Whispering Mothcarp on Savathun’s Throne World for the Broken Blade of Strife.

Vexing Placoderm on Nessus for the Broken Blade of Ambition.

Aeonian Alpha-Betta on the EDZ for the Broken Blade of Cunning.

2. Start the Wicked Implement secret mission

After you complete the second Deep Dive encounter at 2750 meters, head through the newly accessible door on the side of the map. Inside the tiny room, you’ll find three additional Hive statues that ask you to “Carve a path of violence” to start the secret mission. You can do this in both matchmade and private modes.

It’s possible to do this solo, but it’s best to have a fireteam.

First, you’ll encounter an underwater obstacle in Wrathborn Sink, where mines slow you down as you make your way to the first combat area. Then, a Taken Knight called Khull, Executioner Knight will spawn, along with a few Servile Minotaur yellow-bar enemies. Defeat the Servile Minotaurs to deal damage to Khull.

When you reach a pyramid area called The Drowning, a 10-minute timer starts. Things get a little fast-paced here since you need to defeat ads and the final Tormentor boss within that time limit. In the first room, quickly defeat all enemies — preferably with an SMG — and shoot the node at the center to proceed. Then, get the other node underneath the steps to spawn the last enemies for that room.

Hit the additional node in the next room to remove the resonant barriers and defeat the Honed Minotaurs, the enemies, and Khull, Executioner Knight.

3. Defeat the Tormentor boss

Next, Tirtha Bind is a maze-like arena with a Tormentor called Omen, Blade of the Black Terrace. It’s a race against time and the Tormentor that chases you around the map. Here, the fireteam should defeat the three Honed Minotaurs that spawn around the maze for the Deathly Sharp x3 buff. This timed buff lets you damage Omen.

Shortly after, a message at the bottom left of your screen will say, “Your Violence Wanes, Your Foes Smell It,” triggering another set of yellow-bar Honed Minotaurs to spawn. These Minotaurs spawn in the same location each time: in the back left, back right, and the front of the room. Defeat them and continue damaging the boss.

Although you’re just chipping at the Tormentor’s health little by little, use precision damage weapons like linear fusion rifles, fusion rifles, machine guns (Thunderlord is a great option), and even Divinity for efficient desecration. Also, make sure you target the Tormentor’s weak spot on its chest!

4. Get the Wicked Implement

Once you defeat Omen, head to the Audience room — opposite the entrance into Tirtha Bind — and claim power at the veiled statue to get the Wicked Implement Exotic scout rifle.