Destiny 2 Whistler’s Whim Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

Avast Guardians, Season of Plunder is here! This space pirate-themed Destiny 2 season is all about crossing blades with Fallen House of Salvation, hunting for buried treasure, and working with everyone’s favorite scoundrel, the Drifter. Of course, there is a bunch of new loot to chase and activities to complete. Along with seasonal and raid guns, Season of Plunder is also introducing a new weapon for the Trials of Osiris game mode. Called Whistler’s Whim, this bow can roll with intriguing perks that make it fun to use in PVE and PVP. Here’s how to get the Whistler’s Whim in Destiny 2 and what the god roll is:

How to Get Whistler’s Whim

Unsurprisingly, you can only get Whistler’s Whim by playing Trials of Osiris. As you play through this mode you will earn points towards your Trials of Osiris rank. As you level up, you will earn Trials of Osiris engrams which can then be focused in Saint-14’s vendor menu back in The Tower. If you’re unlucky and cannot get a Whistler’s Whim to drop early, you can obtain one by hitting rank 16 with Saint-14. You can then focus all your Trials of Osiris engrams into this bow.

Alternatively, you can wait until the Whistler’s Whim is the weekly Adept weapon and attempt to go flawless in Trials of Osiris. Winning seven matches in a row without a loss will allow you to access the Lighthouse, which rewards a piece of Adept gear. So if you want a Whistler’s Whim (Adept) you will need to wait until it’s the flawless reward for that weekend.

Whistler’s Whim God Rolls

Whistler’s Whim PVE God Roll

Polymer String

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft

Rapid Hit

Kill Clip or Gutshot Straight

When it comes to PVE, the Whistler’s Whim is very middle of the road. It can roll with some solid perks, but ultimately there are some better options out there. In the first slot, we are going with Polymer String to give us a much faster draw time and a boost to our accuracy. While you can run Elastic String for an even quicker draw time, I’m not a fan of having our accuracy penalized for a bow. As for the arrows, I’ve always been a big fan of Fiberglass Arrow Shaft, as boosts our accuracy by +15 with only a tiny hit to overall stability. Given this is a single-fire weapon, that stability isn’t as necessary.

For primary perks, I always love Rapid Hit on bows. Since we’re almost always landing precision hits with Whistler’s Whim, the stability and reload speed increase allow us minimal downtime when firing. However, if you are going to use Gutshot Straight, I would suggest going with Cornered in the first primary slot since you won’t be worrying too much about accuracy. Alternatively, Kill Clip is very fun of this bow — especially in lower Power content where you can just plow through hordes of enemies.

Whistler’s Whim PVP God Roll

Polymer String

Carbon Arrow Shaft

Rangefinder or Moving Target

Kill Clip

If you’re looking to bring Whistler’s Whim into the Crucible the god roll is fairly straightforward. In the first slot, I am once again going with Polymer String. Having a faster draw time ensures we can quickly engage targets or any foe that pops up in front of us. You’ll also want Carbon Arrow Shaft since we get a nice bump in stability, which is nice for when enemies are either making us flinch or we’re firing as fast as possible.

For primary perks, Rangefinder and Moving Target are both terrific options. Given the meta is also about pulse rifles right now, having Rangefinder allows us to take down foes from a safe distance. Alternatively, Moving Target is also a great option since there’s a good chance you’ll almost always be mobile when fighting. Both have their own merits so it comes down to your playstyle. Regardless of which one you pick, I cannot recommend Kill Clip enough. This perk gives us a consistent, easy way to deal additional damage after a kill.