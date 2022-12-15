Destiny 2 Tenderhearted Ghost Guide - How to Get the Game2Give Ghost

With Destiny 2′s Dawning event in full swing, players have been quite busy harvesting ingredients, delivering baked goods, and hurling snowballs at unsuspecting enemies. Along with farming for different event weapons and attempting to unlock the new Star Baker title, players can also spend real-world money to earn some new cosmetics. One of these is the Tenderhearted Ghost Shell, which is tied to the Game2Give charity that Bungie is running alongside this event. So if you want a slightly more exclusive Ghost while helping out a good cause, here’s how to unlock the Tenderhearted and Gilded Ghosts:

How to Unlock the Tenderhearted Ghost

To unlock the Tenderhearted Ghost you need to donate a minimum of $60 to Bungie’s Game2Give charity. To do this, simply go to this link here and then select the big blue “Donate” button at the top. This will take you to a separate page where you can both see the rewards offered and then enter how much you want to spend. Keep in mind, you have to spend at least $60 if you want to unlock this Ghost shell. Doing so will give you access to the Tenderhearted Shell, Gilded Shell, Respite’s Focus emblem, and Arc Propellent emblem. These can only be obtained by donating and cannot be unlocked or bought in-game.

Additionally, you can also earn the Light Hearted sparrow if you donate $100 or over. Similar to the other rewards, this is exclusive to this charity and cannot be unlocked in Destiny 2. The Game2Give charity runs until December 22nd and there’s no word if these will be offered in future charities. If you do miss out on getting the Tenderhearted Ghost, it may be a reward for future charities but this isn’t guaranteed. So if you really want either of these Ghosts and have the money to spare, it’s worth donating to this charity.