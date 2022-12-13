Destiny 2 Star Baker Title Guide – The Dawning Seal Triumphs

The Dawning has returned to Destiny 2 once again. While there are plenty of rewards to chase and new a quest line to complete, sometimes you just forget the basics. We aren’t all professional bakers, after all. So between attempting to fix Rasputin and claiming the new cowboy-themed dungeon armor, make sure to whip up some treats so you can complete the Star Baker title. Completing this will make progress toward the Reveler seal, which is for those who completed all of the event seals this year.

Destiny 2 Star Baker Title Required Triumphs – The Dawning

Unlike the previous event seals, there are only 16 non-Gilded triumphs. There are also four triumphs that you’ll need to complete to specifically gild this title.

Dawn of the Dawning: Complete the Dawning introduction quests, “Bake a Cookie” and “Give Zavala a Gift.”

Amateur Baker: Bake 6 cookies

Adept Baker: Bake 13 cookies

Expert Baker: Bake 20 cookies

Shopping Spree: Purchase all 12 Dawning upgrades from Eva with Dawning Spirit

Snowball Ops: Defeat 100 combatants with snowballs in the Vanguard Ops playlist

Snowball Dares: Defeat 100 combatants with snowballs in Dares of Eternity

Thundersnow: Defeat combatants or Guardians with Arc weapons or abilities

Deep Freeze: Defeat combatants or Guardians with Stasis weapons or abilities

Snowmelt: Defeat combatants or Guardians with Solar weapons or abilities

They Call it Snow: Defeat combatants or Guardians with Void weapons or abilities

Vanguard Eternity: Complete Vanguard Ops or Dares of Eternity activities

Competitive Spirit: Complete Crucible or Gambit matches

Nightmare Seraph Before Dawning: Complete Nightmare Containments

When Light Comes to Dawn-ing: Complete activities in Savathun's Throne World

Bake-extravaganza: Bake 50 cookies

Gilded Triumphs

Frozen Doom: Defeat combatants with snowballs

Reason for the Season: Give 100 Dawning gifts to vendors

Joyous Spirit: Spend 500 Dawning Spirit

Cheerful Destruction: Defeat 2,000 combatants with Dawning weapons

When it comes to the Star Baker title it requires far less of a grind than the previous event seals. Much of this is due to a lot of the triumphs being completable as you go through other activities. The biggest grind will be finishing enough activities for the Vanguard Eternity, Competitive Spirit, Nightmare Seraph Before Dawning, and When Light Comes Dawn-ing triumphs. Remember you have a little over three weeks to finish this seal. Because of this, you’ll want to try and complete a few activities in each triumph a day. This will let you make progress towards these, without utterly burning yourself out.

Additionally, for actually baking there are a few easy recipes you can crank out, but the new Lucent Crunch might be the simplest. Since the main ingredients are Chitin Powder (Hive kills) and Perfect Taste (precision kills) you can just farm the enemies in the opening of the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. This allows you to amass a ton of ingredients you can use to bake all of the required cookies for the other triumphs!

The Dawning event is currently live until January 4th on all platforms.