Destiny 2 Silence the Alarm Triumph Guide — Seraph Title

With another new season of Destiny 2 comes another new title and seal for enterprising Guardians to earn. For Season of the Seraph, the title is, appropriately enough, Seraph. If you want to be able to sport that title in-game and earn the right to buy a physical seal representing your achievements, you’ll have to complete nine different Destiny 2 triumphs. Many of these are pretty straightforward, requiring you to earn the seasonal ritual weapon or unlock upgrades at the seasonal vendor. One triumph, though, might be a little tricky — it’s called Silence the Alarm.

Completing the Silence the Alarm triumph requires you to defeat Deathtongue Choristers before they begin the Battlesong in the Heist Battlegrounds playlist. Deathtongue Choristers are special Hive Acolyte enemies that only appear in these seasonal missions. You’ll know when they’ve shown up, because you’ll get a message on-screen announcing their arrival. Once a Deathtongue Chorister shows up, it’s going to make its way to a totem somewhere nearby. If it gets there, it will begin Xivu Arath’s Battlesong. Not only does this mean you missed out on your chance to progress the triumph, it will shut off your grenades, melee, and super abilities and buff other enemies until you kill it.

The problem is that Deathtongue Choristers have a lot of health, especially for an Acolyte. And to get the Silence the Alarm triumph and thus the Seraph title, you have to kill them before they get to the totem and start the Battlesong. So, how do you do that?

Well, it’s definitely going to be easier if you’re in a fireteam of people you know. In that case, you can all focus fire on the Deathtongue Chorister and take it out before it can start the Battlesong. In a matchmade group, though, not all Guardians necessarily know to prioritize it. Thankfully, there are a few tricks you can use to make things a little easier:

Eager Edge: Having a sword with Eager Edge will not only help you get across the map to the Deathtongue Chorister more quickly, it’ll be effective in damaging the enemy. Plus, when you’re up in its face, it will have a harder time maneuvering to the totem.

Having a sword with Eager Edge will not only help you get across the map to the Deathtongue Chorister more quickly, it’ll be effective in damaging the enemy. Plus, when you’re up in its face, it will have a harder time maneuvering to the totem. Stasis: Freezing the Deathtongue Chorister is an effective way of making sure it can’t go anywhere. Plus, enemies that are frozen in PVE actually take more damage, so it’ll make taking out the Acolyte’s huge health bar a lot easier.

Freezing the Deathtongue Chorister is an effective way of making sure it can’t go anywhere. Plus, enemies that are frozen in PVE actually take more damage, so it’ll make taking out the Acolyte’s huge health bar a lot easier. Environmental Hazards: On certain maps like the Moon, you can actually use explosives from, say, a rocket launcher to blast the Deathtongue Chorister off the stage and into a pit, which will instantly defeat it. This can take a little practice, but it’s an incredibly effective strategy since it means you don’t have to pour your fireteam’s heavy ammo into the enemy to defeat it.

In order to get the Silence the Alarm triumph, you’ll have to defeat a total of 15 Deathtongue Choristers before they begin the Battlesong throughout the Season of the Seraph. Thankfully, this is a lot fewer than the number of Ruffians we had to murk for the Scallywag title last season, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble with it using these tips.