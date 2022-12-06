Destiny 2 Seraph Title Guide – All Season of Seraph Seal Triumphs

We have good news and bad news. The good news? There’s an all-new seal and title to chase in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. The bad news? Bungie has classified some hidden triumphs outside of the game for the first time ever, so we are more limited in our info than before. That said, we’ve got all of the available details on the triumphs, armor pieces, weapons, and more which you need to accomplish in order to unlock the Destiny 2 Seraph title.

Seraph Title Required Triumphs

Most of this season’s challenges involve the seasonal activity and unlocking upgrades at the seasonal vendor. There’s also a triumph for earning the seasonal exotic weapon. One interesting departure is a mechanical dog located in an upcoming weekly quest.

There may also be a challenge related to finding caches like on the original release of Mars.

Rebuilding Rasputin – Complete the quest “More Than a Weapon.” Has seven steps, unlocking week by week.

Complete the quest “More Than a Weapon.” Has seven steps, unlocking week by week. Gadgets Galore – Unlock all five upgrades at the Exo Frame.

Unlock all five upgrades at the Exo Frame. Frame Reboot – Reset your vendor rank with the Exo Frame.

Reset your vendor rank with the Exo Frame. Authorized Users – Defeat targets with Season of the Seraph or IKELOS v.1.0.3 weapons. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians. Four steps, goal starts at 100.

Defeat targets with Season of the Seraph or IKELOS v.1.0.3 weapons. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians. Four steps, goal starts at 100. Silence the Alarm – Defeat Deathtongue Choristers before they begin the Battlesong in the Heist Battlegrounds Playlist. Four steps, goal starts at one.

Defeat Deathtongue Choristers before they begin the Battlesong in the Heist Battlegrounds Playlist. Four steps, goal starts at one. Production Model – Earn the Veles-X Pulse Rifle.

The following triumphs are currently classified in the game and unavailable to earn.

Solid Seraph – Complete “Operation: Seraph’s Shield.”

Complete “Operation: Seraph’s Shield.” Guardian’s Best Friend – Find the mechanical dog in the mission “Operation: Seraph’s Shield.”

Find the mechanical dog in the mission “Operation: Seraph’s Shield.” Classified Triumph.

Classified Triumph.

Season of the Seraph Badge Requirements

During some seasons, Bungie doesn’t add a seasonal badge requirement to seals and titles. That happens to be the case this season so you don’t need to go collect every piece of new gear that has been added.

In need of Seraph and IKELOS weapons? You’re going to need some Seraph Key Codes. We’ve already got a guide up on how best to farm them!