Destiny 2 Seraph Key Codes Guide – How to Get Seraph Key Codes

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Unsurprisingly, there are also new seasonal currencies that players will need to grind for. One of these is Seraph Key Codes, which will be the main seasonal currency you earn until the Lightfall expansion releases. Here’s how to get Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2 and what it’s used for:

How to Get Seraph Key Codes

You can earn Seraph Key Codes by completing most activities in Destiny 2. Inspecting this item will inform you that ritual playlist activities (Crucible, Vanguard, and Gambit) are the most efficient way to earn this item, but that’s not entirely true. While you will earn the most Seraph Key Codes (285 per completion) the best way to farm these seems to be Heroic Public Events. Completing a Heroic Public Event nets you 240 Seraph Key Codes, meaning you’ll need to finish three if you want to open the locked chest at the end of the Heist Battleground activity.

This is still much faster than completing two strikes or Crucible matches, as you can normally knock three Heroic Public Events out in about 5-7 minutes. Because of this, I recommend loading up either Nessus, EDZ, or the Cosmodrome. All three of those have extremely easy Public Events that you can quickly bounce around to. Ideally, you will be able to arrive at a Heroic Public Event right as it’s about to begin. Farming this activity seems to be the most time-efficient method for earning Seraph Key Codes – at least until someone discovers an exploit.

Alternatively, you can always wait until Mayhem or Team Scorched is available in the Crucible. These are extremely fast PVP modes, making them ideal for those who want to farm Seraph Key Codes without doing the same, boring Public Events. Once you have 500, go load into a Heist Battleground and go through the activity as you normally would. Upon defeating the final boss, you will be able to open up a secondary chest at the end. This drops seasonal rewards such as armor and weapons, which is currently the best way to get them. While other avenues will open up as the season progresses, get ready to spend a lot of time in this activity.

All that being said, there is a reason to grind ritual activities as you’ll also earn some Resonate Stems. Considering these are used to make Override Frequencies, which allow you to farm for IKELOS weapons, there is an argument to playlist activities instead. However, if you solely care about earning Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2, then you’ll want to start farming those Heroic Public Events!