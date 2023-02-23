Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Artifact Perks — Full List

For a few years now, each season of Destiny 2 has brought with it a new Seasonal Artifact. These items provide various mods that players can unlock and use throughout the season. Beginning in the Season of Defiance, the Seasonal Artifact will provide passive perks rather than mods which have to be slotted. Here is the full list of Seasonal Artifact Perks for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance.

Column 1 — Season of Defiance Artifact Perks

Anti-Barrier Sidearms – Your equipped Sidearms fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Sidearms are always Overcharged when that modifier is active.

Column 2 — Season of Defiance Artifact Perks

Authorized Mods: Solar – The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Solar weapons are significantly discounted.

– The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your grenades are significantly discounted. Multi-Siphon Mods – The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your grenades are significantly discounted.

Column 3 — Season of Defiance Artifact Perks

Shatter Orbs – The first time you break a combatant’s shield, you create an Orb of Power if you break the shield with the matching damage type.

Collecting a Firesprite gives you Armor Charge. Volatile Flow – Picking up an Orb of Power grants your Void weapons Volatile Rounds.

Column 4 — Season of Defiance Artifact Perks

Bricks from Beyond – Defeating a powerful combatant with a Void weapon has a chance to generate Heavy ammo for you and your teammates.

– Rapid final blows with a Strand weapon grant your weapon Unraveling Rounds, with a longer duration near allies. Counterweave – When you or a member of your fireteam stuns or defeats a Champion, you gain energy for your least-charged Strand ability.

Column 5 — Season of Defiance Artifact Perks

Stranded Reach – Destroying a Tangle with a Strand weapon creates a larger and more damaging explosion.

– Glaives you wield fire a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Glaives are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Landing consecutive hits with a Sword disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Swords are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Prismatic Transfer – When you cast your Super, each member of your fireteam with a subclass damage type different than yours gains a bonus to weapon damage.

What do you think of the Season of Defiance Artifact Perks? Are you looking forward to the switch to passive perks? Let us know in the comments.