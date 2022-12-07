Destiny 2 Rose Guide – How to Get the Rose Hand Cannon

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Of course, the biggest draw is all the new weapons that players can unlock and grind for. One of these is Rose, a fan-favorite hand cannon that quickly gained popularity in the PVP community. Here’s how to get random rolls of Rose in Destiny 2:

(Author’s Note: At the time of writing this, the quest that is supposed to give you a static roll of Rose is bugged. I recommend holding off on completing the “Dividing the Ladder” quest if you can.)

How to Get Rose

To get Rose in Destiny 2 you will need to finish the weekly, competitive quests that Shaxx offers. Currently, this is the “Dividing the Ladder,” quest, which tasks you with completing all of your placement matches. The roll you will get for beating this quest will be the same for everyone, however, it will also give you access to weekly challenges tied to the competitive playlist. Once a week you will be able to complete a challenge tied to this playlist that rewards a random roll of the Rose hand cannon. This can be done once on each character, meaning you can nab three random rolls of Rose a week if you beat all the challenges.

Thankfully, these challenges won’t be tied to reaching a specific rank so it’s accessible for those of all skill levels. If you’re looking to snag a Rose, this is the only way to do it. Rose will not drop from any other activity or source, so get ready to jump into the competitive playlist if you want this gun. Additionally, Bungie has stated that despite this being a 140 RPM (rounds-per-minute) weapon it will feel like the old 150 RPM hand cannons that were phased out.

As for the perks, Rose has quite a few solid options for both PVE and PVP. I personally like Rapid Hit and Vorpal Weapon or Explosive Payload for PVE, as this gives us terrific stopping power in endgame activities. As for PVP, there is a suite of options, but my personal favorite is Perpetual Motion and Opening Shot. This offers some terrific bonuses for staying on the move, with Opening Shot ensuring we almost always land a critical headshot when we first pull the trigger.

And that’s all you need to know about the Rose hand cannon in Destiny 2! Hopefully, Bungie will be able to resolve this bug soon so we can start hunting down rolls of this gun.