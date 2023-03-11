GUIDES

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Title Guide — Dream Warrior

merritt k, MARCH 10, 2023

As with the Destiny 2 Raids before it, the Root of Nightmares has a title available for enterprising players to claim. Earning the title requires mastering all of the Raid’s challenges, and will take quite a bit of work. If you’re looking to get the Dream Warrior title and show off your accomplishments, here are the Triumphs you’ll need to complete.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Title Requirements

  • Raid: Root of Nightmares: Trophies from the “Root of Nightmares” raid. (See below)
  • Root of Nightmares: Complete any version of the “Root of Nightmares” raid.
  • Master Difficulty “Root of Nightmares”: Complete the “Root of Nightmares” raid on Master difficulty.
  • Collective Consciousness: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of clanmates.
  • Classic Horror: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a fireteam made entirely of the same Guardian class.
  • System Shock: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses.
  • Infernal Pain: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses.
  • Harbingers of Nothingness: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Void subclasses.
  • Dream Weavers: Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Strand subclasses.
  • Terraformed Secrets: Loot all hidden chests in the “Root of Nightmares” raid.
  • “Root of Nightmares” Lore Book Unlocks: Unlock the “Root of Nightmares” lore book.
  • Illuminated Torment: Complete the “Illuminated Torment” challenge.
  • Psionic Purge: In Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within 1 second of each other.
  • Crossfire: Complete the “Crossfire” challenge.
  • Shields Up: In Scission, do not defeat any attuned shielded combatants on a floor until both node chains are complete on that same floor.
  • Cosmic Equilibrium: Complete the “Cosmic Equilibrium” challenge.
  • Singular Orbit: In Macrocosm, a player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift.
  • All Hands: Complete the “All Hands” challenge.
  • Synchronicity: During the final battle with Nezarec, activate both sets of nodes within 5 seconds of each other, for every activation, and complete the encounter.
  • Final Nightmare: Complete all encounter challenges on Master difficulty.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Trophies

Root of Nightmares Trophies Requirements

Most of the Root of Nightmares gear, as usual, can be earned simply by playing the normal version of the raid:

  • Helmet: First and final encounter
  • Arms: First and second encounter
  • Chest: First, second, and third encounters
  • Legs: Second and third encounters
  • Class Item: Third encounter
  • Rufus’s Fury (Strand Auto Rifle): Third encounter
  • Koraxis’s Distress (Strand Grenade Launcher): First and second encounters
  • Briar’s Contempt (Solar Linear Fusion Rifle): First encounter
  • Nessa’s Oblation (Void Shotgun): First encounter
  • Mykel’s Reverence (Strand Sidearm): Second encounter
  • Acasia’s Dejection (Solar Trace Rifle): Second and fourth encounter

To earn the ship, Sparrow, emblem, and shader, you’ll have to do the following:

  • Terrors Uprooted (Emblem): Complete any version of the “Root of Nightmares” raid.
  • Gift of Cruelty (Ship): Complete the “Root of Nightmares” raid on Master difficulty.
  • Dream Demon (Sparrow): Complete all encounter challenges on Master difficulty.
  • Oxidized Lead (Shader): Loot all hidden chests in the “Root of Nightmares” raid.

While you’re here, be sure to check out the rest of our Destiny 2 guides, including coverage of Lightfall and the Season of Defiance.

Destiny 2

